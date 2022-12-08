When the storm hits at just the wrong time

Greetings from Brussels! I write this as I’m heading into a very full day of meetings at the Collaboration Platform in Agriculture.

It’s been a whirlwind trip to this point. We hit the ground running after a long day of travel getting across the pond. I will go more into details next week on all of the takeaways from the forum, but so far it’s been very interesting.

The biggest takeaway at this point is that there is a large disconnect between the producers in the European Union and the regulators. I’m curious if my mindset will adjust as the forum continues or if my initial perception will grow stronger.

I was able to get another circle fenced on cornstalks the evening before I left. As soon as I return the last of the cows will hopefully be able to head to winter grazing. These fields are a little further than I would care to have, but this winter beggars can’t be choosers. The lack of winter feed, along with drought condition on dry land as proved to be a challenge.

I feel like a broken record talking about Jenny the semi, but her and I have a love-hate relationship going on this last week. Monday I was able to pick her up in Alliance after getting some repairs done from the last haul. I called the Boss Man and let him know I was going to be hauling cattle for the day, and they were going to have them corralled by the time I got her back to the ranch.

The first two loads were uneventful. Cows loaded great, semi ran great. I was pushing a little because there was supposed to be a storm coming in later in the day that was putting us in a winter weather advisory. The third group I got loaded around 4:30 p.m., and the Boss Man was going to follow me into town to do so other odds and ends.

Our county gravel road is brutal right now. It’s in such poor condition that you need a migraine pill and a bucket of Biofreeze after driving down it, especially in semi. I was just getting on the highway, and the road had taken its havoc on my pot lights and took out all my running lights. My brake lights and turn signals were still active, and I decided with a load on already miles away from the corrals, my flashers were just going to have to work for the time being.

The Boss Man was right behind me with the dually flatbed, and I called him and said I needed to get diesel in town on our way through. Right as we drove onto the table right outside of Alliance, the storm hit. It was about a 15-minute drive from the unloading chute, and it should have been easily doable. Mother Nature had another idea.

One fuel stop, and the weather had turned just ugly. Roads were some of the slickest I have ever seen and even with a full load, I was having to creep.

The Boss Man wasn’t having much better luck. He was having to be overly cautious just trying to stay on the pavement. I was able to make the first turn off the main highway onto a secondary pavement halfway OK. On the second turn, even in the lowest gear I started to slide and had to make a major correct in order to stay on the road.

The road department in the neighboring county has road ditches, and by ditches I mean 3-to 5-foot drop offs. To put it into perspective, if you drive off the county road on the way to the ranch, you may hit a gopher mound and bounce just a little. If you drive off of these roads, you can roll or lip a vehicle.

With the condition of the highway, the semi would not back up the hill to where I missed the turn. Instead, I had to continue creeping a couple more miles to catch the first gravel road to head north.

Gravel was my friend. Once I was on gravel I was able to take a breath for a couple minutes until the turn came to get onto another secondary pavement – that was uphill.

As soon as my tires hit the pavement, I was once again helpless. Unable to back up safely without potential of those big drop offs, I made the decision to call for a backup dozer right by the corner where I was incapacitated. I was able to get pulled around the corner onto the slicker-than-snot pavement. Another mile of creeping no faster than 15 mph, I had one more corner back onto gravel. I slid around but made it.

So three hours later, I was finally unloading a very happy group of cows, and I was at my limit mentally.

I don’t ever remember a time I was ready to walk away from a job. But I will admit that there was a time that night I was ready to throw the keys in the field, start hiking, and not look back.

By the time I was unloaded, the temperature had dropped enough that things weren’t as slick and I was able to creep into town and leave the rig at the welders to fix the ramp that had cracked the week prior.

I wish the attendees this week could meet that person that was mentally and physically exhausted trying to ensure that her cows were safe, sound and delivered in one piece to the cornfield. I guess it’s my job to make sure they do.