A new sense of purpose as new year begins on the ranch

Hello from 2023! I hope this finds you in good spirits with a full stomach and heart from the holidays.
Christmas was pretty quiet for us. We had some family visit the ranch, but other than that we were around the entire time and somehow managed to keep everything content during the last cold snap and snow event leading up to the holiday.
The day before New Year’s Eve we snuck away for 48 hours to get down to Scottsdale to see a few of our heifers sell on a consignment style sale hosted by the Judge Source. It was the first time I’ve flown in over a year and a half, and man, I’ve got to be honest, I struggled on the flight there. I had a spike of anxiety, feeling very claustrophobic, wondering how I would tell the flight attendant we need to land this bird after only 20 minutes of being in the air.
After buying a Wi-Fi pass and frantically texting my friends, they took my mind off of it by power texting me murder mystery articles I needed to catch up on. Before I knew it, we were on the ground. Nothing like a good dose of true crime to calm anxiety.
Traveling is not as easy for me anymore. I have a hard time relaxing, and hotels make me feel about as claustrophobic as the plane does. I’ve gotten all too used to the wide open spaces of the Sandhills and being able to come and go outside as I please, with the cows and my dogs as my only witnesses. I know I’ll need to keep pushing myself to go outside my comfort zone in this area to keep learning about other culture as and places, but man, I’ve got some work to do there.
We returned to Nebraska right before we’re forecasted for more snow and ice, and we also returned moments before the gates of calving season are going to explode open.
I’ve been waiting to share with you some good news from Jason and I, and I’m relieved that I can finally tell you all that we are expecting our first child in May of this year. It’s a girl, and we couldn’t be more excited for this next journey.
So many people have asked me if Jason’s been pampering me and acting like I’m an ancient relic under delicate care. If you live on a ranch, you know that’s just not the case. I’ve been fortunate to have been feeling very well, and I’ve been able to keep up with my normal shenanigans around the place.
We had the doctor write down and mail us the gender, and we loaded up our favorite photographer, Grant Hartman, and headed out into the pasture to open this letter with the cows. Jason didn’t want to find out the gender, and I couldn’t imagine not, so we compromised and found out.
If I could live in the 15 minutes of finding out it was a girl for the rest of my life I would. It made everything feel so real for me. I could finally kind of feel like I could have a piece of knowing who and what was going on down there. Either gender would have been completely fine. We were just thrilled in knowing it was healthy. Finding out helped me personally connect to who it might be because I hadn’t really been able to feel any movement yet.
It’s crazy to me that some of the cows that surrounded us that day have been around since the day that Jason and I got engaged in our pasture in Kansas the summer of 2015. They made this move with us, and now they’ll get to meet the best of both of us with this child. They’ve seen us on some really great days and some not so good days.
I don’t think I can explain the relief and reassurance they’ve given me through my pregnancy. I think of them and watch them every day, and it’s amazing how unbothered and unphased they are by the process of giving birth every year. I’m sure the pain of a hoof kicking your stomach might be unpleasant for them, and they just roll right through it, the majority of the time, knowing exactly what to do when their baby comes.
I wasn’t the type of person who always knew they wanted to be a mom, and sometimes I feel guilty that this honor was placed upon me and hasn’t yet been on some of my friends who have known and who have been praying so hard. I never really played with baby dolls much. I started right in on the Barbie’s and farm sets, accessorizing my Barbie’s and anything with clothes for all sorts of farm work. It feels like I could always picture myself being in the fashion world, and working, but being a mom didn’t show up on my radar really until recently.
I had left it up to God to determine if and when kids would be a thing for me, and in 2021, I was pretty confident it wouldn’t be when my health changed. It was then when I realized that I did want kids. Doing everything I could to get myself healthy so I could have them kept me going each day. It felt like the reason I went through all the challenges in 2021 was cleansing me and rewiring me mentally to prepare me to carry this child. I clung to that as I dragged myself through those times.
When I found out I was pregnant, I promised myself I would love whatever amount of time I got with this baby, and I’m thankful for every single day I’ve been given. It hadn’t phased me and almost didn’t feel real until I found out more about who it was, and from there I knew it would be my job to protect her and love her and teach her everything I could. It feels like the biggest responsibility in the world, and also the biggest gift and part of the legacy I would leave to this world. I want to prove to God that because of everything he’s taught me and given me, I’ll give back to him by raising this girl to be the best possible person I can, and I’ll introduce her to him in hopes she gets to know him the way I have.
Even though I couldn’t always picture myself as a mom, I’ve always known Jason would make the best dad. Watching him with our friends’ kids, our cows, and the way he carried me and reassured me through the last couple years, I can’t tell you how blessed our daughter will be to have him. I joke about our quarrels during bull pictures and cattle work, but Jason at the root is gentle and understanding. Everything I know about the cattle industry has really come from him and his patience with teaching me. He’s smart, and loving, creative and kind, and I think his traits will counter-balance all the sass this girl will have from my side. I also don’t think there’s quite anything like a girl’s love for her dad, and I couldn’t be more excited for him to have that. I think it might soften his heart even more.
Life feels less about me anymore and my constant search for a purpose. I've started leaning in to maybe it’s not what I’ll do in this world that matters but who Jason and I will raise. Maybe that’s my purpose now. I’ll continue working and doing all the things I love, too, but doing them to set the next generation up gives life a whole new outlook and perspective for me.
Cheers to what else 2023 has in store!