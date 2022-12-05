Appreciate the special moments of the season

The second Thanksgiving ends I feel like I’m on this giant slip and slide with a handful of deviled eggs in one hand, papers blowing everywhere above me until after Christmas. The time passes so fast, and ther are time I don’t know what day it is or what my name is. I can’t believe it is December already.
For Thanksgiving we had a quick trip back to York to see my family, and as much as I’ve been talking a big game about getting my Christmas decorations up, I do usually wait until the day after Thanksgiving, and I did again this year. It was always a tradition of my moms to wait until this day, and it honestly keeps me distracted from all the Black Friday deals.
Speaking of that, apparently Jason also thought I might need a distraction from all the Black Friday deals that afternoon we sorted off around 10 cows from the cow herd. These cows were bred for March, and we decided to sell those so we would be done calving pretty much right after the sale.
I don’t know about anyone else, but every time we load cows, calves or bulls in the trailer I get a little sad. I know they’re going to a good home, especially these, but I just hate the thought of breaking up the gang in a way. A lot of these cows have been here since well, before me even, and now they’ve been around for some of the biggest moments of our lives. I can’t help but think they’ve all made friends. Maybe they don’t see us like we see them, but gosh I just love them all. They’re our life.
Later in the weekend Jason was out of town for the afternoon, and the dogs and I were in charge for the day. There were some odds and ends to do, but the evening was to end with me running the feed wagon.
People are also reading…
Years ago, I learned how to load the feed wagon. I took a couple courses on running it, but at the time we had concrete bunks, and I had this terrifying picture of myself either dragging the feed wagon down the entire length of the concrete, or ripping the spout off.
We no longer have the concrete bunks, so it was time for me to graduate to doing chores from time to time. With Jason on the other end of the phone we conquered my first feed round here at the ranch, with just a few hiccups. There’s nothing like jumping into the loader tractor just to find that the parking break doesn’t work, and the lock for the joystick sticks, so you have to use a knife to jimmy it out in order to use the bucket. It’s really the little things around here.
Someone once told me the more you learn around the farm or ranch, the more you’ll have to do, and it’s true, but it does come with benefits. Jason’s been using the excuse “someone has to feed” for the last 10 years that I’ve known him, and now I’ll be happy to be the one to stay around to feed from time to time.
This past weekend, my friend Jenny and I made the round for all the local Christmas craft fairs. It’s become a tradition for us to go each year. We start in Dunning and bebop between all the small towns hosting their craft fairs. The Secret Garden in Merna is a favorite of ours, and then we bounce over to Sargent, Taylor and Burwell. They all have a great Christmas market or good shops to stop in. Santa arrived by horse-drawn carriage in Dunning while we were there, and if that doesn’t put you in the Christmas mood, I’m not sure what will.
I read a quote the other day from Brianna Wiest that asked “what if there were only 60 more holidays left in your life, or 50 more summers, or 10 more times that you’ll wake up early enough to watch the sunrise?” She goes on to say “What if you only have three more times to see someone you love? What if you only have one? How fast does that change things – to think that maybe you do not have forever, though it feels like you have so much longer to survive? How differently will your eyes set their gaze the next time you arrive at one of those sacred moments, those irreplaceable days? How much more will you pay attention? How much more will you see?”
Sunrises and sunsets here continue to be my favorite part of the day. There’s something about knowing the day will start and end a little different each day, with a totally different color scheme and view. That’s a great reminder for me that everything is temporary. What feels big in one moment is gone in the next, and each season brings something different for us. Even though this season seems to blow by way to fast, I’m so grateful for the people I get to share each season with, and I hope I always take the time to recognize the light when it hits me.