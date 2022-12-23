Christmas on the ranch warrants new traditions

Like I told you last time, I’m on a direct slip and slide to the holidays and I can’t believe I’m already writing to you again. I let up on the deviled eggs a bit for reasons you can imagine, but as far as Christmas and all the things that come with it, I’m not prepared in the slightest.
I’m not entirely sure what happened two weeks ago, but I do know I ended the weekend meeting up with some friends in Grand Island. We all live pretty far apart now, but Grand Island is about right in the middle. One friend had a birthday and the other is moving after the first of the year to Tulsa, so getting together was a must.
I won’t go into all the details of that weekend, but I can tell you a big part of my sanity relies on the group chat I have with these girls and our semi-annual in-person meetings, where we sit at Buffalo Wild Wings for six hours laughing and getting out of line sharing our entire lives.
After my rendezvous in the big city, I returned home the next day to find my husband in full storm preparation ahead of the snow and rain we were expected to get the week of Dec. 12. He was moving bunks, feeding bales and positioning the cows behind tree lines and wind breaks in hopes we could keep everyone comfortable. By now you know me well enough that I’d bring all of them inside my house if they could fit. We had planned to sell calves that week too, but the weather postponed the sale, so we’ve got a couple more weeks with my young friends.
We didn’t receive near as much snow as they had anticipated, but we got a nice rain, plus a blanket of snow that’s stuck around ever since. The wind blew something fierce for the next couple days after the snow, but everything seemed content behind the protection Jason led them to, and the feed and bedding he puts out every day. We were fortunate to have missed a big portion of the system, and our thoughts and prayers are with the rest of the producers who did get more, who are still challenged by snow drifts, closed roads and power outages.
Preparation continued this weekend ahead of the frigid temperatures, and more snow we’re expected to have this week. Between torching bulls for the bull sale and videoing a few heifers we are offering on a sale over New Years in Scottsdale, we definitely spent plenty of time on our feet, trying to make the most out of the couple days of warmer temps.
We’re thankful we haven’t started calving yet, but that’s right around the corner, too. We moved the young cows closer to the calving lots. With how fast the year goes, it feels like the bull sale is knocking on our door, too.
I keep going on so I can ignore the elephant here, and that is Christmas is literally happening this week and I’m still staring at the calendar trying to pretend it’s May. If you own livestock, I think you’ll relate in that holidays can be kind of hard during this time of year. While I wouldn’t ever change our life and the pursuit of our dreams, I think we’re also starting to understand the importance of having our own traditions here, too. The only tradition we have so far is consuming as much prime rib as possible, but we’re working on having something other than just cattle work for the holidays.
As you know, I’m a big sentimental gal, and understanding that traditions sometimes have to change as your family gets bigger or moves apart and starts having their own families was hard on me. My family always used to do Christmas Eve church with soups afterwards and big get togethers on each side every year. Now, unfortunately, it’s just hard to make all that work.
Having livestock, unpredictable weather, plus calving and for the most part it just being the two of us here, it makes it hard to take off and go during this time. Even if we did have help, I couldn’t expect someone else who doesn’t have ownership to stay during a holiday while we took off. It makes me sad sometimes feeling like we miss out on things due to the industry we’ve pursued. There’s not much I wouldn’t give to wake up at 5 a.m. Christmas morning to rush out into my parents’ living room to open gifts with my family one more time.
My parents made Christmas magical for us. My dad was always helping me set out food for the reindeer and snacks for Santa. My mom made everything else possible: from rifling through pages in the JCPenney catalog with every item circled, to hanging icicle lights on the house to give my bedroom the perfect midnight ambience. I’m thankful for the memories they gave us. I’ll never forget the year I got the movie “Finding Nemo” in my stocking, and spent the entire Christmas morning watching it on repeat. I’ve realized every year I’m trying harder and harder to find one more piece of Christmas to continue to remind me of those warm memories I have from when I was a kid.
Times change, and traditions do, too. I’m not sure who exactly wrote this but it’s true “When they think of Christmas, it will be you. It will be you they emulate, you they remember, you they want to be for their kids. You’re their memories, you’re their magic, you’re their Christmas.” So even if it doesn’t seem like your kids care what you do for Christmas, they will someday remember and spend every year trying to replicate all you’ve done for them.
I hope your home is filled with warm memories like mine – one tradition that makes you think of those you love, and a limited number of trips outside to check cows. Merry Christmas!