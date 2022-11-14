Family a reminder of good when bad days pile up

Honestly, there’s been some really great things in the last couple weeks, but as I’m writing this to you I’m just feeling kind of crabby. I can’t tell if it’s the time change or another round of sucking up flies from every window sill that’s got me feeling cranky. Regardless, I’ve just been in a mood. Jason calls off days like this “poop sandwiches,” and I guess I’m just in a big old footlong size sandwich of it right now.
Have you ever felt that way? This happens to me usually after I’ve spent way too much time with myself stewing over whether I’m doing enough. There’s only so much time, and I get that, but sometimes I get caught up in wanting to be able to do it all.
Devoting your time in one area means less in another. There are days where I’d like to have more time and I don’t want to spend it sucking up dead flies on my window sill or folding clothes. Yes, I usually try to reframe my thinking. “I’m so lucky to have clothes and have a house to vacuum, and oh did you see the turkeys in the yard?” I still feel thankful, don’t get me wrong, but I also kind of feel like being ornery today.
Work for me has been super busy. I’m entering into holiday advertising as well as fall sales for female and bull sale advertisers. We also gave away our big summer promotion prize, a new Ford Bronco, a few weeks ago.
Jason and I also decided to do another open house this year, and so I’ve been spending my spare time getting things gathered and ready for that. Jason’s always busy so I don’t have to remind you of that, but we were shocked to see a skiff of snow Friday morning, Nov. 4.
It had thundered a bit the night before and on my third time of asking Jason “is that thunder?” we realized it indeed was, but it had been so long since we heard it we thought it was more probable that there was a large jungle cat or something on our roof.
My family is almost done with harvest with maybe a week or so to go, but unlike most years, I have hardly been back to take the day to ride with my dad. I did head back for my dad’s birthday a couple weeks ago, and luckily the cold, drizzly day pulled them all out of the field for the night and we were able to gather at home for supper. My brother and his family could be there, plus my Aunt Ginger and uncle Steve joined us. My uncle had been helping truck for my dad that day.
My niece is at the age where she’s learning about families, and she was in awe to put together that her grandpa had a sister! My dad actually has five siblings total and Ginger is the oldest. Her presence always reminds me a lot of my late grandma, Janet, both with beautiful black hair, porcelain perfect skin and a soft, kind voice. Seeing her on dad’s birthday brought back the beautiful memories I have of my Grandma Kaliff sitting cross legged with her white Keds, bouncing her heels back and forth signing her favorite church hymns. She went to be with the Lord in 2003 after a battle with Alzheimer’s, and there are times where I still don’t think it was fair that he brought her home so soon.
No one can replace that woman for me, and there are days I pray to be a little more like her. Her grace, and her kind heart, with her unwavering faith, is something I’m sure we all aspire to have more of.
My Grandma Kaliff made many contributions throughout her entire life to ensure her kids would be able to do what they loved, and I don’t think she ever asked for anything in return. Her sacrifices, support, and commitment to my granddad and her kids, including my own dad, has made opportunities for the next generations and is something that’ll never be lost on me. I think having just even a glimmer of her on my heart makes me hesitate for a split second before I throw the vacuum out the window or call a cow by their not so God-given name. My mom’s side is the reason I do it anyway. LOL!
I think when you lose someone so instrumental in your life, you constantly see them for the rest of your life. Seeing Ginger did it for me, and talking to Jason’s grandma, Eunice, does it for me, too. I’m undoubtedly blessed to be surrounded by so many wonderful people in the midst of my own “poop sandwich,” and forever thankful for the memories I get to share.