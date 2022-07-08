Sandhills pastures showing signs of stress

This last week marked my one-year anniversary of life in the Sandhills, and I can tell you that a lot has changed in the short year I’ve been here.
For starters, when I moved here, we had a horrible fly problem. I’m not talking about outside either; these flies were in the house and they died in the house. I had fly strips hanging from every room, and honestly, Jason and I’s first fight here was over the number of dead flies.
Now, before you tell me I should have expected this on a ranch, I will remind you that yes, I expect flies, but I don’t expect piles of dead flies in our home - so many flies that I burned up vacuums. Yuck.
Anyway, I’m very happy to report that between pest control and our new roof, the flies are no longer a part of our daily conversation.
The cows seem to be doing well, and I always like to kind of think of this time as their little summer vacation. Jason has the flies under control for them, but our pastures are definitely showing signs of stress from the lack of moisture.
Jason has been busy haying, and the driller was back this week to drill more. The first cutting of hay also showed a bit of a production difference compared to last year, and along with everyone out here, we could sure use a couple good rains.
My family in York planted for the third time in June, and has had their own set of challenges due to storm damage. We kind of live in opposite worlds right now. They have had plenty of pivots overturned and not yet replaced, so much like us, the lack of water is a stressful subject.
When I was back a couple weeks ago, it felt like it should have been April with how many fields were flat from the hail or torn up for replant.
Even though things might not be looking the best, we’ve sure had some of the best times lately. Two weeks ago, a group from Argentina visited our ranch as part of a tour that the Nebraska Department of Agriculture had put together. The group visited many local operations. While they were here, we were able to show them our pastures and converse about life in Argentina and life here.
Last week, I attended the kickoff event for the Steers for Students program that the Sandhills Cattle Association founded. It is geared toward educating students about where their food comes from and how it gets to their plate.
The program also ensures local beef will be served at our local schools. It kicked off at Husker Meats in Ainsworth. Students toured the facility and learned about the grading process. They also saw the process of breaking down the animal and how certain cuts are made.
I can’t explain how much I adore this program, and how I wish it was available to every school in our nation. I know the kids that are participating in the program will have all the tools in their toolbelt they need to go on and have honest, educated conversations about where our food comes from, and they’ll reach people that neither I nor you could ever reach. Whether the kids come back to the Sandhills or not, I know their voices are the next generation for our industry, and I’m so glad they get to have experiences like this so early on.
I don’t travel to Ainsworth as much as I thought I would, but I’ve got to tell you, I adore that town. First off, the western store, Ranch-Land on main street can just go ahead and take my paycheck every month. They carry the best selection of clothes, jewelry, handmade leather goods and boots. Also, Dollar General in Ainsworth, just might be the most organized Dollar General I have ever step foot in – which if you’ve been to a Dollar General, you know that often times you have to navigate around product waiting to be stored, but not in Ainsworth.
My last stop on my way out of town was to the local grocery store, H&R Food Center. Hands down, it might be the cleanest grocery store I have ever seen. And talk about organized - there was not a cereal box out of place. They carry some of the brands that I love that have been harder to find. I’m a pickier potato chip eater than you think.
While I was strolling through H&R, I passed two high school girls that were out and about. They both looked me in the eye and said hello. Honestly y’all, I was shocked. I think that might have been the first time in years someone their age wasn’t too shy, or too busy to look another person in the eye and say hello without knowing who they were.
I rounded the aisle, and was greeted by another gal who asked me if I was Katie Jagels. Now, talk about being double shocked! I only know three people in Ainsworth, so I immediately got to panicking, thinking maybe my headshot was on “America's Most Wanted'' the night before for some parking ticket I never paid.
I assumed responsibly for my name, looked to the door for the SWAT team, and she said she recognized me from my article here. (Whew.) As I walked to the next aisle, she said “you keep falling in love with the Sandhills, girl,” and I smiled and said “I will.”
I do keep falling in love with the Sandhills, but what started as a love for the views and our happy cows has turned into a love for the people and the community here. The people are the type that I want to be someday: someone who stops and asks who you are and encourages you. The people who raise kids to look others in the eye to say hello. The people who want you to love their home as much as they love it, and want to share with you a million reasons why you should keep loving it.
It feels like a lot to live up too, but as long as the flies and snakes stay away, I just might have a shot.