Snow brings a little moisture, a little fun

Hello from our little part of the Bohemian Alps near Verdigre, Nebraska. One thing about living here - we always have the weather to talk about.
A few days into March we got something to talk about - a real significant change in the weather. It came as freezing rain, sleet and a nice topping of snow, approximately 6 inches worth of wet, give or take. “Now that's a nice topping of snow” were my words, not so much Carl’s (who will have to dress warmer) and start a bit earlier to get the equipment warmed up for this brief cold snap. He made the maiden voyage through new snow as the tractor and feed wagon broke the ice crust and surged on to do the daily feedings.
The newest of the baby calves have learned to quickly disappear when those old girls hear the tractor approaching. Those ladies are more than eager to see their ration of silage coming down the bunk line. Some of those little calves are sneaky and get their drink from behind, as to not distract mother's mealtime. Now everyone seems happy with this arrangement with all the tails seem to be switching in unison.
With the up and down of the daily weather, the calves still keep appearing. So far, everyone is healthy, even if they were born in the nighttime temperatures in the teens. The warmer days heat them right up.
The mailbox is full of livestock production sale catalogs. I have been helping Springlake Angus with the catalog and sending email about their production sale on April 1. It takes lots of time and work to get the information for each catalog. I think we could be gone several days a week to attend a sale if we wanted to. Now that would have to be worked around Big Iron Day.
Sometimes I wonder what I have created by showing Carl how to run the computer for online auctions for machinery or sale barns with livestock. Grandson Bo doesn't know how to run the computer yet, but he does instruct Grandpa Carl to help him find an auction with tractors or cows. They even take in a few tractor pulling videos.
On a recent family day, Grandpa Carl and son Kyle with grandsons Bo and Owen in tow went to a tractor show that featured Olivers and Molines at the Northeast College. Now that was a real treat to see - lots and lots real tractors, all in one place. Some would consider that a little piece of heaven.
The grandkids knew it snowed and arrived armored with coats, hats and all warm paraphernalia to wage battle on the cold and wet snow. We knew the time would be short to enjoy the slippery slopes of the lane. With chores done, the sleds came out. Now Grandpa Carl sees the snow as a wonderland. He has to make a couple of test runs himself to pack the trail. Then the squeals of delight and giggles begin as they all take their turn at the sleds. One of our smallest, little Virginia, wanted her Little Tykes car in a bad way, so we put a sled under the wheels, and away she went.
The snow has melted and now it is brown mud. We are not going to complain, as it gave our drought-stricken ground a small drink. We are grateful for any moisture we get.
Talking about slippery slopes, wow have the fuel prices changed! And of course it’s just in time for spring field work. It sounds a little like the weather - just wait a bit and it will change.
National Ag Week is March 20-26. Take time to thank your farmer or rancher.
Nebraska Farm Bureau has geared up again to provide coloring pages and activities to the elementary school children to help them understand some of the work that is done on the farm and ranch. It is always fun to go into the classrooms and share with kids about farm and ranch life.
We even talk about maybe planting a few seeds in their garden or even in a flowerpot on the porch. One little boy told me it was more fun to grow beans than to actually eat them. Kids say the cutest stuff.
While I was on grandma duty for a few days, the crew completed a project in the shop. Now the poo slinger has slipped in its place and is getting the shop go over. With the hearsay about shortage of fertilizers, the slinger is a good choice, and soon it will be time to scrape some yards.
The tire machine is getting a workout, getting tires ready to be swapped out for low life tires. I know Carl has been surviving as a bachelor for a few days. I’m thankful to the neighbors who help keep him fed, but I am not quite sure how I feel about a tire inner tube in bathtub! Gotta love them.
As I sit here typing, I hear very tiny meows from the closet. I wondered where Miss Pest Harriet was when I came home. She's been busy also. Any one need kittens?
With National Ag Week approaching, be proud of what you do for agriculture. Celebrate. Innovate. Educate.
I thank God every day for all our blessings of living a rural life. We thank all our friends and neighbors who farm and ranch, and we are proud to be a part of that team.