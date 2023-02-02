We’ve been honest with each other the last year, and I’m gonna hit you with it again this week – this weather sucks. If I could swear in these articles, I would word that last sentence a lot stronger.
I’ve been trying to stay positive, using words like “moisture,” but in reality I think we’re all getting tired of busting through the snow and the frigid temperatures that showed up over the weekend.
As I’m writing this, out my window, the heifers are entering a treeline via a snowdrift that drifted over the fence line. Jason’s in the barn working on some calving “projects,” which include grafting a twin on to a new mom and being a lactation consultant to another.
The days are long and hard. I’ve always believed that God bestows the responsibility of taking care of the land and animals to his strongest soldiers because of it. It doesn’t always feel like there’s a reward for the selfless nature of these responsibilities on Earth, but I always try to remind Jason that mansion in the sky for him someday will all be worth it.
I don’t know how else to describe it, but calving has been a challenge this year. From what we’ve heard from our other friends in the area, we certainly aren’t the only ones. The snow doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, and I feel bad that I haven’t been able to be as active as years past. I seem to be a little slower and a little more cautious with my movements now, being pregnant, and trying to chase baby calves feels like an extreme sport at the moment.
We wrapped up the sale catalog over the weekend. The pictures we took the weekend before turned out how we hoped. We also avoided all marital conflict that day. For that to be the case on a day like picture day is pretty spectacular. Hopefully we aren’t saving all that energy up for video day instead of splitting the stress over the two. The catalogs are now headed to the printer, and we can’t wait to see them in person.
Aside from that, I’m busy with work and the regular household chores that you all know I despise. I was super fortunate to have my parents up for a night this past weekend to help me with some stuff around the house. I’m the not-so-proud owner of a Samsung dryer that likes to give me challenges. Unbeknownst to me, Samsung dryers are problematic for most, and around here no one will work on them. After a few weeks of hang drying clothes, I’d finally had it and called my dad. Really, what can’t Mark Kaliff fix?
He swung into the local appliance shop in York and grabbed a new heating element, and after watching a few YouTube videos, he tore my entire dryer apart and emerged victorious as a dryer repair man. To be fair, he works with dryers much larger than the one in my home every day. This was a small task in the scheme of things, but if he’s ever looking to retire from farming I think he’s got a good shot in the appliance repair business.
While Dad worked on that, Mom and I painted my bathroom and hung some pictures around the house that I had been holding off on. Toward evening we all worked together on installing a closet system and some shelves in what will soon be a nursery. It gets to feeling more real everyday that someone is about to be in that room full time.
My parents call visiting us their “vacation,” but I feel like I put them to work each time they come. It feels like a vacation to me, though, getting to spend time laughing and working with them.
Jason’s birthday is this week and wrangling him in for long enough to celebrate is about as hard as getting those little calves to move pens. I’m hoping to steal him away for a couple hours this week so we can go to our friends’ bull sale and eat at the Range Café in Bassett, home of the best corned beef breakfast meal you’ll ever find. I would add that an ice cream cake form Dairy Queen will be in store for him as well, but honestly, we’ve gone through four of them since calving started, so I might have to get a little more creative to throw him off a bit.
In all reality, he deserves at least an entire month dedicated to him for all the stuff he puts up with and how hard he works. Even if he had an entire month dedicated to him, he would still want to spend it outside tending the cattle while talking on his phone, just to come in to a frozen pizza meal late at night. How I got so lucky to find such a selfless and entertaining man, I’ll never know.
Even with the long days and the challenges, I’m always reminded of the love all around us, and the best thing in life, still, is to hold on to each other.