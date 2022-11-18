21-year-old Nebraskan shines as social media ag influencer

Laura Wilson is a social media influencer growing interest in agriculture across Nebraska, throughout the U.S. and even across the world.

Born and raised in Hamilton County, Nebraska, Wilson farms with her husband, her father and grandfather on her home ground.

The 21-year-old, whose calls her social media channel Laura Farms, has gained half a billion views of her farm videos across various social media platforms. She plants endless enthusiasm into her days of farming and filming.

Wilson took a pause while meeting fans at Husker Harvest Days this past summer to tell Midwest Messenger about her ventures and her passion for the work.

Midwest Messenger: Do you farm full time?

Wilson: I do farm full time with my husband, dad and grandpa. I love farming. I think you have to love farming to do it. This (the videos) is something I started on the side, and it’s another full time business that I do.

MWM: How did you decide to launch videos that show your farm work?

Wilson: I wanted a way to document my farming journey. So, when I got a share in the farm, I started putting videos on YouTube and also Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

MWM: What have you learned from social media?

Wilson: I make connections with people who are farming. I’ve seen a lot of different farming practices, I’ve been able to supplement farming with the things and brands who’ve helped me farm.

MWM: Did you go to high school or college in Nebraska?

Wilson: I went to high school at Nebraska Christian in Central City, attended UNL and graduated from Southeast Community College with a degree in business.

MWM: What have you learned from doing these videos?

Wilson: I’ve learned a lot of interpersonal skills and learned about unique farming experiences that I otherwise would not have been exposed to.

MWM: Your energy and smile add to the videos. How do you have such great enthusiasm?

Wilson: Firstly, I’m a Christian, so I have the joy of Jesus Christ in my heart. Secondly, I think looking at things through a positive lens not only helps my day go better, but it also helps those around me. The one thing I can always control is my attitude, so I might as well make it positive and uplifting.

MWM: What do you raise on the farm?

Wilson: We have a cow-calf operation and I farm in Hamilton County. I raise seed corn, commercial corn, soybeans, cattle and hogs.

MWM: How long have you been producing these videos for ‘your internet family?’

Wilson: I started making and posting videos in April of 2020.

MWM: Do you get surprised by machinery issues? Bugs or weeds in crops? And how do you handle those issues?

Wilson: I’ve farmed for three years now and rely on past experiences and the helpful advice of those around me such as my dad, my grandpa, my crop consultant, my banker, service technicians, etc., to navigate issues and challenges. It’s a waste of time to be negative about things, so I try to be as positive as possible.

MWM: How much time do your videos take compared to a day of farming?

Wilson: I spend about two to four hours a day working on things for my social media channels. I film everything on my iPhone 13 Pro Max, and edit everything on my Macbook on iMovie. It doesn’t have to be complicated. I get my music from the unlicensed selection YouTube provides.

MWM: Tell us about one of the implements you enjoy demonstrating.

Wilson: The Million Dollar Machine is amazing. It’s not mine. I got it to demo from AKRS Equipment. At the time of the video, John Deere 8RX with tanks cost $600,000 and the planter John Deere 1775NT with tracks was $400,000. Both were pre-production models at the time. I used it to plant one of my fields last spring and show the internet how high tech and expensive farming can be. I enjoy demonstrating different types of equipment on the farm.

MWM: On your videos, you mention, “It takes a village to run a farm.” What do you mean by that?

Wilson: No one can farm completely alone, farmers also need to rely on people around them for things to run smoothly and efficiently.

Find Wilson online at www.youtube.com/LauraFarms. From there you can find links to her other social channels. To see her in person, Wilson appears at various events throughout the year. She’s a featured speaker at Farmers Business Network’s Farmer2Farmer conference Dec. 6-8 in Omaha.