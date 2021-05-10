The broadband gap between rural America and urban locations is a wide one, and the question is just how to close that gap.

Thousands of residents throughout Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota are either underserved or have no reliable access to broadband service, and it will take a lot of time and money to set them up.

Rural America found out just how big that gap was during the COVID-19 pandemic, when businesses and schools across the country were shuttered and people stayed at home. Things like remote education, as well as working from home in rural areas, became extremely difficult due to the shortage of adequate service.

Nebraska

In Nebraska, a proposal to spend up to $20 million a year to expand high-speed internet service in rural areas has the backing of a number of farm, business and school groups and is being championed in the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

“We found out just how difficult it is to do remote education and work from home during the pandemic,” Ricketts said during a phone interview. “Other activities like shopping and entertainment are more difficult to do without adequate service.”

Officials estimate that up to 80,000 households in the state lack access to adequate broadband speeds. The Federal Communications Commission set a baseline of 25 megabits per second download and three MBPS uploads. Ricketts says state officials spent over $29 million provided through the federal CARES Act to start connecting more than 17,000 households to better service.

“But that’s not the only investment we want to make in broadband,” Ricketts said.

He said they’re working with Sen. Curt Friesen (R-34th District), chairman of the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, as well as Speaker Mike Hilgers (R-21st District), on a proposal to spend an addition $20 million in the next two years.

“That additional money will help us connect another 30,000 households in the next two years,” Ricketts said of Senate Bill LB338. “We see the need here and we want to continue to invest in that and connect those houses with 100-megabit upload and 100-megabit download speeds.”

He said the goal is to build to something sustainable for the long-term, rather than just meet the minimum requirements.

Closing that broadband gap in the state is not a new idea. The Legislature did a study two years ago in an attempt to get a handle on it.

“We were heading down this path before COVID-19, but the pandemic highlighted some of the challenges we face on the subject,” Ricketts said.

He gave an example through the story of Riley Kessler, a 2020 high school graduate, who had to finish high school online. He had a rough time completing assignments, Ricketts said.

“He had to drive to a hilltop 10 miles from the family’s operation where he could connect using his phone as a hotspot to hook into Zoom meetings,” Ricketts said.

The governor said that’s far from the only story officials have heard about traveling long distances from rural homes to hook into adequate broadband.

“There’s a number of stories out there about people going a long way to do basic stuff like help their kids complete homework,” he added.

Kansas

The Jayhawk State is in a similar boat to many other predominantly rural states. While many rural homes don’t have broadband service, many more of them are underserved by their current infrastructure.

Like those other states, COVID-19 brought the lack of adequate service to the forefront of peoples’ minds.

“Kids were stuck at home doing their schoolwork online, while their parents were also working from home,” said Stanley Adams, director of the Kansas Office of Broadband Development. “That meant one or more students were online while one or more parents were doing the same thing. That’s highly concentrated usage on what’s often a minimal broadband width.”

Adams says even minimal service will mean a lot of buffering among multiple broadband users. The number of actual broadband users that don’t have adequate service, plus those without any service, is a bit “elusive.”

FCC numbers are a starting point, but Adams admits there are nuances to the way the agency collects data. The state’s broadband office is working on ways to survey local communities and get a firsthand look at the availability of service so see where progress is and isn’t being made.

“While I don’t have a specific number of underserved homes across Kansas, I’m confident it’s in the hundreds of thousands,” Adams said. “The biggest impediment to getting broadband to all these homes is cost. And it’s not just the cost for a resident, it’s also the cost for the business to serve a particular area.”

That cost gets expensive when there are many miles to travel with broadband infrastructure but few customers to foot the bill.

“If a service provider can make the case to serve a community, they will,” Adams said. “The challenge is the lower the population is in a certain area, the less the business case works. And even if there were enough people in a rural area to justify building the infrastructure, it may not be enough to justify the day-to-day operating costs.”

The fix for that problem is going to be a costly one.

The landscape in Kansas is flat, meaning the topography doesn’t make it a challenge to build infrastructure. The real challenge is population distribution. Of the 105 counties in Kansas, around 80% of the state’s population lives in roughly 25 counties. The top 10 counties in terms of population contain more than half the total population in Kansas.

Closing the broadband gap in Kansas will take time and money, a fact that’s drawing attention at the federal level.

The American Rescue Plan included a $10 million fund to help states deploy infrastructure in the places it’s needed the most. Adams said Kansas hasn’t received the money yet, but it’s in the pipeline.

“For Kansas, that’ll mean in the neighborhood of $100 million,” he said. “We just finished up a $50 million pandemic grant response program in Kansas, where we worked on over 60 projects across the state with service providers in local communities. The federal money means we’ll be able to continue building out our infrastructure through projects like that.”

He knows that people need the broadband gap closed as soon as possible.

“We know that, but the bigger pressure point for me is I need to make sure I’m spending taxpayer dollars in the best way possible,” he said. “We’re enlisting service providers around the state to make this work go as efficiently as it can.”

South Dakota

South Dakota state officials are also aiming higher than the minimum federal definition for acceptable broadband service in rural areas. The state defines acceptable broadband as 100 megabits per second download and ten MBPS upload.

“We’ve set a higher standard because we want to future-proof our investment in broadband networks,” said Jim Edman, chief information-security officer in the South Dakota Bureau of Information and Telecommunications. “If we’re going to invest taxpayer dollars in this, we want that investment to last at least 30 years.”

One company has invested close to $133 million in federal funds from 2015-2019 in South Dakota, according to Edman. “But all of that has been invested in very slow broadband, and the federal government has unfortunately let them get away with that,” he said.

What that means is the money that’s been invested will have to be re-done sooner rather than later, which is something state officials are determined to avoid. When the state awards grants to South Dakota companies for broadband infrastructure, there are some conditions that come with the money.

The technology must be able to handle 250 megabits per second in three years and 500 MBPS in six years.

“We want to ensure that any taxpayer money is well-spent,” Edman said. “We don’t want to spend money on gravel roads, but instead we want concrete paved superhighways that will last.”

After crunching the numbers, officials found 135,000 South Dakotans that either don’t have broadband service that meets the minimum FCC requirements or don’t have any at all. Attempts to close the broadband gap first began back in 2019, when the state legislature issued a $5 million grant to expand broadband across the state.

“We turned that into $12 million, thanks to another $7 million from broadband providers,” Edman said. “We used that combined amount to serve another 6,000 residences across the state.”

One example of service providers expanding their reach is Midco. Andrew Curley, Midco’s director of government relations, says his company received a more than $1 ‪million grant from the ConnectSD broadband grant program for two projects. ‬‬‬‬‬‬

“In rural Clay County, north and west of Vermillion, we’ll expand our existing Vermillion service area to provide broadband to roughly 200 underserved homes and businesses,” he said. “In rural areas surrounding Tea and Harrisburg of Lincoln County, we will be working outward from our current footprint to serve another 200-plus homes and businesses.

“These projects will both be fiber-to-premises builds, meaning we’ll run fiber directly to the end users and deliver speeds of up to five gigabytes-per-second,” Curley said. “These customers will then have access to some of the fastest internet speeds currently available in the United States.”

Midco also plans to add Worthing, Groton, and Elk Point to its broadband infrastructure.

