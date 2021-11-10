Destigmatizing mental health in agriculture

The state of Kansas is ramping up efforts to meet increasing mental health needs of farmers and ranchers and others in agriculture.

With a goal launching a statewide mental wellbeing campaign in January, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the Kansas Department of Agriculture received a half million dollar federal grant to help.

“We are planning and developing a statewide campaign to destigmatize mental health in the agriculture community and encourage farmers and ranchers to reach out for help and utilize resources when they need it,” said Kelsey Olson, deputy secretary at the ag department.

A website available now provides names of mental health therapists who have experience in agriculture and want to focus on assistance for farmers and ranchers. It can be found at www.kansasagstress.org/ag-aware-providers-in-kansas.

There’s also a toll-free phone number 1-800-447-1985 which is a regional concern like that is ag-specific. Answering that toll-free phone number are trained assistance providers who can connect people with help.

When Kansas launches the campaign in early 2022, public service announcements will encourage the public to pay attention to health in new ways. The Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) is working with other organizations to learn what help could be included.

“The campaign will be largely targeted to make mental health a normal conversation for the agriculture industry in Kansas.

Many people may not realize the stress the average farmer goes through, Olson said. When a farmer learns that their cows are out, that’s a much bigger headache than some people understand. The goal is to have counselors who understand challenges specific to agriculture.