Disappearing acres: America could lose more than 18M acres of farmland by 2040, according to new report

Farmland sustains life around the country, but it’s disappearing as cities grow.

American Farmland Trust (AFT) took a deep dive into the numbers. What the nonprofit organization found is the losses will only continue without action.

“Well-managed farmland supports wildlife and biodiversity, cleans our water, increases resilience to natural disasters like floods and fire, and helps to combat the changing climate,” according to AFT.

The organization says we’ll never achieve climate goals by just reducing emissions. America needs to retain farmland and actively manage it to draw down carbon from the air.

American Farmland Trust recently compiled a report titled “Farmlands Under Threat.” The organization’s second farmland-based initiative shows the number of shrinking acres is sobering.

“It’s difficult to absorb,” said Angie Doucette, Midwest farmland protection manager for AFT. “The Midwest has some of the richest and most productive agricultural lands in the nation. Our recent ‘Farmlands Under Threat’ Initiative shows a serious problem with our farmland.”

The continued growth of urban development and what the organization calls low-density residential development are eating away at some of the most productive farmland in the world. That first report showed that between 2001 and 2016, the Midwest lost over 1.1 million acres of farmland across seven states, and the trend is continuing.

To define the terms, Urban and Highly-Developed (UHD) land use include commercial, industrial, and moderate-to-high density residential areas. Low-density residential (LDR) land use includes scattered subdivisions and large-lot housing, which fragments the agricultural land base and limits production.

The Plains states are losing some of the most prime farmland in America, according to AFT.

Kristopher Reynolds is the Midwest regional director with AFT.

“The Farmland Under Threat report took a look at the problem from three policy pathways America can take,” Reynolds said. “Business as Usual, which builds off the previous report as we predict what happens by 2040. Runaway Sprawl, which means land is developed at a less efficient rate than business as usual, in which low-density housing sweeps into the countryside and displaces farmers and ranchers.

“The third is what we call Better Built Cities,” he added. “Policymakers and land-use planners can promote more compact development and reduce sprawl, saving irreplaceable farmland and ranchland from conversion.”

The second farmland initiative is AFT’s first attempt at predicting the future of farm loss. The first report took a look at what America had lost over 15 years. Here’s how much farmland AFT is predicting America will lose by 2040.

Farmland: A dwindling resource The old cliché about the high demand for farmland is “we aren’t making any more of it.” In fact, between 2001 and 2016, AFT says America lost 11 million acres of farmland.

In the Business as Usual option, 18.4 million acres will get converted, which is an area about the size of South Carolina. In Runaway Sprawl, the losses could climb to 24.4 million acres, with more than one million acres paved over or compromised every year. However, in the Better Built Cities Plan, policymakers and planners can slash conversion by 55% and save up to 13.5 million acres.

“In Nebraska, for example, with the Business as Usual policy in place, we are projecting that the state will lose almost 104,000 acres of farmland by 2040,” Reynolds said. “Over 80% of that number includes Nebraska’s best farmland. The hardest-hit counties will be the ones around Omaha and Lincoln.”

Runaway Sprawl policies will mean losing almost 124,000 acres in Nebraska. The Better Built Cities policy will limit the loss to 64,000 acres by 2040.

“South Dakota is projected to lose a total of almost 157,000 acres if we go the Business as Usual route,” he said. “There’s a little bit of difference from Nebraska in that roughly about 50 percent of that number is considered to be South Dakota’s best farmland.”

Runaway Sprawl will lead to losing 215,000 acres across South Dakota while the Better Built Cities plan will limit it to 87,000 acres. The numbers are gloomy in other states as well.

Business as Usual means losing almost 200,000 acres in Kansas, almost 370,000 in Minnesota, and 184,000 in Iowa by 2040. When put under the Rapid Sprawl umbrella, those numbers only get worse. Once that land is gone, Doucette says the chances of it ever coming back into production for growing food are “slim to none.”

“That’s what is so significant about this data,” she said. “Once that land gets converted, it’s gone forever. Our food security and the affordability of our food supply take a direct hit when that land gets lost to urban development.”

While the numbers are gloomy, she says America can drastically limit the number of farmland acres lost every year between now and 2040. The tools do exist to protect America’s farmland.

“By embracing smart growth, permanently protecting agricultural land, and supporting the next generation of farmers, we can save 1.8 million acres of farmland in this Better Built Cities Smart Growth Urban Investment scenario. And that’s just in the Midwest alone.”

More information, including interactive maps, is available at farmland.org