Farm budgets are complex with input costs, depreciation values, fluctuating markets and countless other factors. When you start analyzing a breakdown of each field and each crop, trying to budget can give you a headache.

Details about ABC were presented during the opening session of the Fremont Corn Expo on Jan. 26 at Christensen Field in Fremont, Nebraska. Presenters were Glennis McClure, associate extension educator with a statewide focus on farm and risk management, and Dr. Cory Walters, associate professor of grain marketing and crop insurance. Both are part of UNL’s Center for Agricultural Profitability (CAP).

ABC provides 84 UNL crop budgets adjusted for 2023. Each report can be individually downloaded and customized for your projected expenses, crop details, crop inputs, machinery and equipment, land costs and revenue projections.

The program is free, thanks to sponsorship from the Nebraska Soybean Board, The North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center, USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture and the Nebraska Corn Board.

ABC is designed to guide agriculture producers as they calculate cost of production, as well as their projected cash costs and economic costs. McClure explained the difference between these two types of returns.

“Cash cost is missing the depreciation, equipment and land opportunity costs. Economic cost is all costs,” said McClure.

ABC factors in the economic cost for your operation.

Crops can be entered individually by type, or producers can analyze cost on a field-by-field basis or by dryland or irrigated enterprise acres.

Agriculture engineering formulas generate values based upon the input numbers, said McClure. Producers can override data to more accurately reflect their farm, such as fuel or pesticide cost. Living expenses can be included as a value or reflected as a labor wage. Land value can also be input as a value or the opportunity you could receive from renting out the ground.

Other features of ABC include the ability to calculate a breakeven price. Additionally, cash flow breaks down the data into monthly budgets.

These separate enterprise budgets can then be combined to project the total economic cost of production for the farm as a whole for that year. The data can be used to determine budgets, compare previous years or generate custom rates.

McClure said that knowing how much to charge for a custom rate should be based upon your actual input, not the market average. Using ABC can help you accurately pinpoint what to charge for a custom rate.

The same principal applies to assessing your personal risk, said Walters. To know your risk, you need to know the numbers for your farming operation.

The ABC program’s Risk Module simulates a scenario with yield or price for production year combined with given levels of crop insurance coverage. Producers can input their farms’ values and specific budget data to determine their projected disaster budget. This can help you determine if you could survive with your present insurance coverage if or when a rare financially-devastating event should occur.

“Events can wipe you out or place high levels of financial stress on an operation,” Walters said.

Producers should rely on their net income to make decisions instead of market forecasts, he said, adding, “Some people live and die by forecasts, but it’s an opinion.”

He also said that there is a lot of variability between now and the fall, which will change the reality of these forecasts. Currently, the high input costs are offset by high prices but this will inevitably change.

Risk applies not only market fluctuation but also disasters. A disaster budget factors in the risk of low probability events with the potential to ruin your farm, such as storms, equipment breakdowns or medical setbacks. Walters reminded producers that while an event might not have happened yet does not mean that it cannot.

“Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence,” said Walters.

If you find yourself in a high risk situation, CAP can provide tools to disconnect the emotion from the farm business.

“The Risk Analysis module can improve decision making through science, technology and logic,” said Walters.

But you do not have to be in a crisis to benefit from ABC. To use ABC, create a free account at https://agbudget.unl.edu/.

You can then download any of the 84 UNL crop budget Excel files to modify, or create your own.

Crops included in the ABC budgets include:

Alfalfa

Corn (dryland and irrigated)

Dry Beans

Grain Sorghum

Millet / Oats / Peas / Pasture Grass / Cover Crops

Soybeans

Sugarbeets

Sunflowers

Wheat

A livestock module is expected to be released later this year.

Tutorial videos and FAQs are available online to guide producers through ABC. There are also help messages throughout the program.

Deciphering the financial health of your faming business can be a challenge. Reach out to UNL and you will find bookkeeping is as easy as ABC.

Register to use ABC, find user training resources and download UNL crop budgets at www.cap.unl.edu/abc.

For more information or for assistance, contact Glennis McClure at gmcclure3@unl.edu or 402-472-0661.