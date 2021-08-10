Farmland: A dwindling resource

The old cliché about the high demand for farmland is “we aren’t making any more of it.”
American Farmland Trust says not only is the country not making any more of it, but we’re also actually going in the other direction. Between 2001 and 2016, AFT says America lost 11 million acres of farmland.
“Once we lose an acre of farmland, we never get it back,” says Kara O’Connor, Midwest Farm Protection Manager for American Farmland Trust. “Everyone with a stake in agriculture realizes the contributions it makes to our economy, our national security, and our social fabric. We have big concerns about the very agricultural land that makes up our farms.”
She says the problem is a simple one: if we don’t have land, we don’t have farms. American Farmland Trust released a report last year titled “Farms Under Threat: The State of the States.” The report uses sophisticated mapping technology to paint a picture of farmland loss in rural America.
One of the most disturbing things they’ve found is that farmland loss occurs in every state in the country. What’s even more concerning is that farmland loss is occurring in some of our most productive, versatile and resilient agricultural land bases.
The Farmland Trust report breaks land loss into two categories: urban high-density development (UHD) and low-density residential development (LDR). Low density development might not be as noticeable, O’Connor says, but it is just as destructive to agricultural land.
“The urban high density is what we imagine farmland would look like after being turned into a strip mall,” she says. “It’s completely covered in concrete. The low-density residential is agricultural land broken up into large residential lots. That’s more subtle in terms of loss because we still see a lot of green space, but while we don’t see a parking lot, ag land loss is still happening.”
Looking deeper into the problem, American Farmland Trust says 4.4 million acres of what it calls “nationally significant land” disappeared between 2001-2016. Nationally significant land is what the trust calls the most “productive, versatile, and resilient land for sustainable food and crop production.”
To put it in proper perspective, that 4.4 million acres of the most prime farmland that disappeared are just about the size of New Jersey.
The Biden administration is making sustainability a big part of its agricultural policy. Leon Kolankiewicz is an environmental scientist, wildlife ecologist, and land planner. He says without land for farming, there is no sustainability.
“Losing farmland certainly makes us less environmentally and economically sustainable,” he said.
The National Resources Conservation Service has been putting out a land use survey every five years called the National Resources Inventory. The 2017 information was released last year.
“If you look at all of the inventory reports that cover more than three decades, cropland decreased from 420 million acres to 367 million,” Kolankiewicz said.
That’s a loss of 13%, he noted, and during the same period, pastureland decreased by 7%.
“Going a step further, the land that the NRCS described as having the right combination of physical and chemical characteristics for long-term agricultural production dropped by 15 million acres from 1982-2017,” he added. “That’s 5% of the total available prime farmland in the country.”
There’s a good reason that urban sprawl is competing for some of the country’s best agricultural land. Those flat, level lands that have access to water are the best lands on which to conduct sustainable agriculture.
“Those same lands are also the best spots to build cities,” Kolankiewicz said. “Those cities are growing because of a combination of population growth and increased per capita land consumption, which is what the suburbs are all about. As the suburbs expanded after World War II, they took up greater and greater qualities of land.”
American Farmland Trust put together research that ranked every state in the union on the loss of ag land and the measures they take to prevent that loss. When they looked at Midwest states, which contain some of the highest-quality farmland in the country, there’s good news and bad news.
They graded the states in five categories:
- Purchase of agricultural conservation easements – helps to permanently protect farm and ranch land from non-farm development.
- Land-use planning – Some states require local governments to develop comprehensive plans that identify agricultural resources like land and come up with ways to make sure it stays agricultural land.
- Property tax relief
- Agricultural Districts – some states encourage landowners to form special areas that support agriculture. Farmers get protected with limits on annexation and eminent domain, as well as tax incentives.
- Farm Link – these programs connect land seekers with landowners who want their land to stay in agriculture.
- State leasing – programs that make state-owned land available to farmers and ranchers for agriculture.
Nebraska
Between 2001-2016, 66,400 acres of Nebraska ag land were converted to either urban high density (UHD) or low-density residential (LDR) land use.
The Husker state ranks in the lowest 25% of states when it comes to ag land converted to other uses. Nebraska scored among states with the lowest conversion of agricultural land to urban and non-agricultural land uses.
However, should it become a problem in the future, Nebraska scored among the lowest states for policies and programs in place that would head off the threat of conversion. There are no purchasing agricultural conservation easement plans in place, as well as no ag districts and farm link programs.
Kansas
From 2001-2016, Kansas lost 123,100 acres of agricultural land to UHD or LDR uses. Kansas also scored in the lowest 25% of states across the country.
Kansas is below the median when it comes to planning and property tax relief. No current programs are dealing with agricultural conservation easements, ag districts, farm link and state leasing programs.
While the threat of agricultural land conversion is low, the American Farmland Trust also says there are very few policies and programs in place that would address it in the future.
Iowa
Iowa lost 114,200 agricultural land acres over the same 15-year period. Iowa scored at the mid-range of all states when it comes to ag land policies, and above the median in state leasing programs that make land available for farmers and ranchers. The state also scored near the top in farm link programs that help farmers make sure their land stays in agriculture.
Iowa right at the median in terms of planning, as well as below the median in property tax and ag district programs. The threat of ag land conversion in Iowa is low, but it also has few policies in place to prevent that threat from happening.
South Dakota
South Dakota was also near the middle of the pack in terms of protecting ag land, losing 89,100 acres of agricultural land over 15 years. The Rushmore State was right at the median for having state land available for leasing to farmers and ranchers. They were below the median in planning and property tax relief programs.
No programs are in place for purchasing ag conservation easements, ag districts and farm link. As with the other states, the threat of conversion is low in South Dakota, but no policies exist to keep that threat at bay.
North Dakota
North Dakota lost 106,400 acres of ag land over 15 years. The state scored highest in terms of state leasing programs, just shy of the median score. It was below the median in the planning and property tax categories and N/A in conservation easements, ag districts and farm link programs.
The threat of conversion is low in North Dakota, but the state has no plans or policies available to prevent the threat in the future.
The Ag Land Protection Scorecard rated New Jersey and Delaware as the top two states in the country, which may come as a surprise to many people.
The organization says the less farmland America has, the less resiliency the entire agricultural system has. The more farmland we lose, the less resiliency the system will have to things like pandemics, long-term weather pattern changes, and many other challenges.
“What I would say to any farmer is if you’ve thought to yourself ‘I hope my land will stay in agriculture after I retire but I don’t know how to make that happen,’ that is exactly what American Farmland Trust can help with,” O’Connor says. “We can help give you some certainty for the future.”
Chad Smith can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com.