Farmland: A dwindling resource

The old cliché about the high demand for farmland is “we aren’t making any more of it.”

American Farmland Trust says not only is the country not making any more of it, but we’re also actually going in the other direction. Between 2001 and 2016, AFT says America lost 11 million acres of farmland.

“Once we lose an acre of farmland, we never get it back,” says Kara O’Connor, Midwest Farm Protection Manager for American Farmland Trust. “Everyone with a stake in agriculture realizes the contributions it makes to our economy, our national security, and our social fabric. We have big concerns about the very agricultural land that makes up our farms.”

She says the problem is a simple one: if we don’t have land, we don’t have farms. American Farmland Trust released a report last year titled “Farms Under Threat: The State of the States.” The report uses sophisticated mapping technology to paint a picture of farmland loss in rural America.

One of the most disturbing things they’ve found is that farmland loss occurs in every state in the country. What’s even more concerning is that farmland loss is occurring in some of our most productive, versatile and resilient agricultural land bases.

The Farmland Trust report breaks land loss into two categories: urban high-density development (UHD) and low-density residential development (LDR). Low density development might not be as noticeable, O’Connor says, but it is just as destructive to agricultural land.

“The urban high density is what we imagine farmland would look like after being turned into a strip mall,” she says. “It’s completely covered in concrete. The low-density residential is agricultural land broken up into large residential lots. That’s more subtle in terms of loss because we still see a lot of green space, but while we don’t see a parking lot, ag land loss is still happening.”