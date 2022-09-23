Inflation broadens financial gap between rural, urban communities

With a “New York minute” mentality and exciting night life, urban living is considered more fast-paced than the country way of life. Rural residents are outpacing their urban counterparts in regards to inflation, though, as the long-term impacts of the pandemic continue to exacerbate the United States.

“When you think about folks in rural and urban areas, they live different lifestyles, so inflation hits them differently,” said Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) senior economist Jay Rempe during a NEFB Newswire.

As a whole, the cost of goods and services in the U.S. has risen by 9.1% since June 2021. Dr. David Peters, extension rural sociologist and professor of sociology at Iowa State University, studied data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine preliminary estimates of how inflation is affecting individual groups, including urban and rural populations.

Over the past two years, rural households have experienced 18.5% inflation, whereas urban dwellers have seen an increase of 14.5% on average, Peters discovered. Rural encompasses those living in towns of less than 2,500, as well as the open countryside. Urban is designated as those living in a metropolitan area and in cities of 2,500 or more.

Inflation in itself is a complex subject. Krista Swanson, agricultural economist and visiting specialist at the University of Illinois, defines inflation as “the rate at which prices for goods and services rise.”

“In other words, it describes how far that dollar will go at the gas pump or grocery store,” Swanson said in the Aug. 31 NEFB Inside Profitability webinar.

For people in different economic brackets or living in different regions, how far that dollar will stretch fluctuates. According to Peters’ report titled “Impact of Inflation on Rural Household Expenses,” San Francisco saw one of the lowest inflation rates in the U.S. at 6.8%. The northeastern U.S. had below average inflation rates, while the south central states of Texas and Louisiana seem to be hit hardest.

Peters recognizes that prices have increased everywhere, so to more accurately break down the differences between urban and rural families he calculated the cost of living gains. This factors in not only expenses but also income. Part of this includes discretionary income, or as Rempe describes it, “dollars left over after the bills are paid.”

In 2020, about 82% of rural wages went toward expenses, said Peters. Now expenses “consume 91% of rural take-home pay.”

“Because rural households have lower incomes, household expenditures make up a greater share of the income, leaving less discretionary dollars,” Rempe said.

Discretionary income in rural Nebraska has decreased by nearly half but only 13% in urban areas. Coupled with the rising costs of goods and services, the narrower spending margins are causing many people to think twice before making a purchase. Moreover, they do not have extra money to cover emergency expenses or unexpected bills.

“Higher cost of the dollar reduces purchasing power, which leads to this chain reaction of less purchasing and reduced demand,” Swanson said.

The cost of essentials such as food and fuel have risen drastically. Between January and July, food prices in the U.S. increased close to 9%, according to the USDA Economic Research Services. The 20-year average for the same timeframe is a mere 1.7% historically.

Urban populations tend to buy more prepackaged and processed foods and eat out at restaurants more often, so they naturally experienced higher price gouges in these areas compared to rural people.

Fuel is one of the greatest contributors of inflation in rural communities. Long-distance traveling is unavoidable for people who live in the country, who often drive miles to work or school. Purchasing groceries or other necessities becomes a trek to another town or city. Moreover, transportation of grain requires hauling from the field or bin site to an elevator far away. Rural residents pay close to $2,500 more for fuel now than in 2020.

To travel, you need a mode of transportation; even the cost of a vehicle in itself has risen. While the price sticker on a new vehicle in rural areas did not inflate as quickly as in urban car lots, the cost of used vehicles in rural communities was higher than in urban zones.

“The current wave of inflation over the past two years has made rural families more vulnerable than urban ones to rising gasoline prices, higher fuel costs to heat their homes and their ability to purchase less expensive cars,” Peters said.

The cost of housing has fallen victim to inflation, as well, but this is one area where urban tenants outpaced rural inhabitants. Cost of both owned and rented housing in rural areas grew more slowly, as did natural gas for home heating. The largest jump in home fuel occurred this year, tagging on an extra $434 on average to heat a home with fuel oil or liquefied petroleum or propane.

Those in agriculture also saw a price hike in veterinary services as compared to urban settings. Production inputs and the cost of agricultural services has also increased, undoubtedly decreasing discretionary income in the farmer’s checkbook.

Inflation has placed upward pressure on land values, property and machinery, making it difficult for rural people to invest in real estate or upgrade implements. On the positive side, the resale value of these assets is also high, said Swanson.

While commodity prices have also climbed the charts, Swanson warns producers to be cautious: “History tends to show commodity prices decline before the expense of items.”

Many of the above factors are exclusive to rural people, but healthcare is a universal issue. Peters’ study revealed that the cost of health insurance in rural areas fell $258 during the pandemic but over the past year has risen steeply by $603, “a sizeable price spike for rural families.”

With daily essentials costing more, extra money is unavailable to budget towards post-high school education or retirement. While inflation is affecting both urban and rural Americans, the future economic security of rural residents in particular is in jeopardy.

“Not having this extra financial cushion puts rural families at greater risk for increased debt, default and potential bankruptcy,” Peters said.