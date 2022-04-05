Iowa farmer finds second home in Ukraine despite war

Caught in the crossfire of a highly contested area in Ukraine, Gordie Siebring lives among bombings and desolation. He describes cities where 90% of the buildings are demolished by rocket fire, electrical systems are rendered to spaghetti and stores shelves are void of food, clothing, tools and even pet food.

Following the Russian attack, Ukraine has “changed absolutely radically,” he said. Yet in a country where 3.3 million people have evacuated and 7 million have been internally displaced Siebring said, he remains in Ukraine despite his ability to return to the comforts and freedom of the United States.

Siebring had a dairy farm in the central Iowa town of Albion a little over a decade before he responded to an ad in the newspaper for a seed company seeking farmers to volunteer in Ukraine.

“That sounded kind of interesting, so I signed up for the project and came over here (to Ukraine) for three weeks, and now it’s 29 years later and I am still here,” Siebring said over the phone with the Midwest Messenger.

He usually returns to the U.S. four to five times a year to visit family, although the pandemic and current war have prevented traveling for the past two years.

He manages approximately 5,000 acres of rented ground adjacent to the northern Ukraine border, approximately 25 kilometers or 15.5 miles from the country of Belarus. In addition to farming crops, Siebring owns a business importing used agricultural equipment from across the Midwest U.S.