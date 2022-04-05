Iowa farmer finds second home in Ukraine despite war

Caught in the crossfire of a highly contested area in Ukraine, Gordie Siebring lives among bombings and desolation. He describes cities where 90% of the buildings are demolished by rocket fire, electrical systems are rendered to spaghetti and stores shelves are void of food, clothing, tools and even pet food.
Following the Russian attack, Ukraine has “changed absolutely radically,” he said. Yet in a country where 3.3 million people have evacuated and 7 million have been internally displaced Siebring said, he remains in Ukraine despite his ability to return to the comforts and freedom of the United States.
Siebring had a dairy farm in the central Iowa town of Albion a little over a decade before he responded to an ad in the newspaper for a seed company seeking farmers to volunteer in Ukraine.
“That sounded kind of interesting, so I signed up for the project and came over here (to Ukraine) for three weeks, and now it’s 29 years later and I am still here,” Siebring said over the phone with the Midwest Messenger.
He usually returns to the U.S. four to five times a year to visit family, although the pandemic and current war have prevented traveling for the past two years.
He manages approximately 5,000 acres of rented ground adjacent to the northern Ukraine border, approximately 25 kilometers or 15.5 miles from the country of Belarus. In addition to farming crops, Siebring owns a business importing used agricultural equipment from across the Midwest U.S.
Siebring compared the climate in Ukraine to Iowa but with a shorter growing season because of the lateral difference.
Typically, corn planting season begins April 15, so Siebring and other farmers in his region of Ukraine would be preparing fields now. However, any thoughts of farming have been trumped by war.
“We are in a hotly contested area. We take rocket fire here regularly,” Siebring said. “There are very few farmers who are anxious to get out in the field just yet. Being out on tractors in the middle of the field, you feel like a sitting duck.”
Siebring said that areas farther away from the warzone are beginning fieldwork. Because agriculture is the major export from Ukraine, missing the export market would have a “significant impact on the economy as a whole.”
“We have problems with diesel fuel distribution,” Siebring said. “The government has taken the 20% value-added tax (VAT) off of fuel to try to relieve the burden a bit for farmers.”
Sea ports are closed, so shipments of fertilizers and chemicals that are “so important to modern agriculture” cannot be delivered.
Product cannot be moved by rail, either. While truck transportation is possible, Siebring said that block checks, which are security checks fortified by cement blocks, narrow the passageway so only small vehicles have access.
Another major concern for Siebring is how and where to get parts for machinery. Since much of the tillage, planting and harvesting equipment used in Ukraine is imported from the U.S. and Europe, parts to fix this equipment must be shipped.
“We have been waiting two weeks for a delivery of oil. Normally, it would arrive overnight. If I ordered today, I would have it tomorrow, at the latest the next day,” said Siebring.
Stemming from the pandemic, supply issues extend beyond agriculture.
“The supply chain, as you know in the U.S., was really broken by the COVID problem,” Siebring said. “We had the same thing in Ukraine but now the supply chain was totally shattered with this war.”
Evacuations have seemingly ceased production of goods in Ukraine. He added that even if manufacturing resumed tomorrow, the recovery period will extend long after employees return and equipment is running again.
“When you have displaced one-quarter of the country, getting all those people back home and working doesn’t happen overnight,” Siebring said. To rebuild structures and the economy “will be a tremendous effort once the war is over.”
Undeterred by the hostility around him, Siebring is providing leadership and humanitarian aid to the Ukrainians.
Multiple times, Siebring has driven his van to a region in Ukraine considered safe, where he meets another van or truck filled with donations from churches in Poland and western Ukraine. He then delivers the goods to local churches in contested areas. These churches then distribute the food and basic necessities to “points of most need.”
Siebring said that so far basic supplies—noodles, rice, toilet paper—have been donated to keep people going. More items are needed.
With the help of his wife and family, who are living in the U.S., Siebring is organizing a larger shipment for relief aid to come from Iowa. This shipping container will include clothing, laundry detergent and food, as well as construction supplies and tools so they can begin to rebuild.
To contribute, monetary donations can be sent to New Hope Christian Church, 3901 S. Center St., Marshalltown, IA 50158. Be sure to write “Ukraine fund” in the memo line of a check.
“In our area, we have homes hit by rockets, so we need to start doing repair work,” Siebring said.
Amidst the war, Siebring has a “strong love of the country and culture” and feels drawn to Ukraine.
“My farm in northern Ukraine consists of 25 workers,” said Siebring. “I feel a strong bond and kinsmanship with these people and just couldn’t bring myself to leave.”
Just as he does not regret coming to Ukraine 29 years ago, he does not regret staying now.
“I have come to care for these people and have a lot of close friends here. It’s basically my second home.”
