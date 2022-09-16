Iraqi veteran pursues passion for rural businesses research

Jamie Gustafson's six-year enlistment in the U.S. Air Force and deployment for Iraqi Freedom taught her the value of community.
Gustafson believes the crux of rural communities are small businesses and that is why she is earning her Ph.D. in philosophy in business. Back in the states, she is dedicating her service to rural development, focusing on promoting Nebraska communities and small business ventures.
In her pursuit, Gustafson is seeking input of non-urban employees and founders of small businesses outside of Lincoln and Omaha. The survey is part of Gustafson's research into the leadership and management qualities that support and develop strong teams and thriving businesses. Input is also needed from business owners and employees managing and working for farms and ranches.
A diverse and comprehensive data set is needed to reach the impact goals she has set forth in her studies, she said.
“When I was younger, I wanted to save the world,” Gustafson said. “I was unsure of what that would entail or look like; however, it was one of the driving forces behind me going into the military.”
When deployed in Balad, Iraq, she said she was hit with the idea of community, culture, beliefs and family.
“Inside the zone, or the fence, a whole mission was occurring. Yet outside the fence, with towers pointing towards them, families still existed – kids played, and goats grazed,” she said. “ How two worlds could exist only feet apart, was something I struggled to wrap my mind around.”
Gustafson admitted it has taken her many years to identify the deep scars those experiences left upon her.
“It made me re-examine what service is and how to create change effectively,” she said.
She relayed a quote by Mother Teresa to help explain: “‘If you want to change the world, go home, and love your family.’ This is a quote that has also changed the way I think. My belief before was that being a parent or community member was insignificant. Yet, it is the most significant part of life.”
Now her goal is to be the best version of herself. She hopes to create confidence in others so they can in turn serve the people closest to them.
She shared a story about a friend of hers who was gathering confidence to ask her boss for a raise.
“She stated that she carried me with her and when asking her boss, she thought to herself, ‘What would Jamie say?’” Gustafson said.
Aiding in peoples’ self-confidence is an inspiration for Gustafson. What really makes her tick, she said, is embracing herself and others, flaws and all, and seeing the beauty in people while injecting growth and value into the relationship. This is a vital part of building and growing successful businesses too, she said.
“Every business has a personality,” Gustafson said. “Discovering that personality and embracing the value and then promoting this to customers, all while creating a win-win, is one of my favorite things to do.”
Upon moving to Nebraska, she said she experienced a new sense of community and history. She found businesses at the center of the community.
“The ones that sell coffee to grumpy old men. The ones that serve women in the salons and the ones who provide the necessities of life. These businesses were born for the community and their roots were built differently than those in larger urban areas,” Gustafson said.
Still, she found the concept of a rural entrepreneur went against many elements taught within business degrees.
“That is what sparked my desire to thoroughly study these businesses and to build research on the uniqueness of their founders,” Gustafson said.
She is reaching out to Nebraskans and asking them to take part in an anonymous survey at www.jamiegustafson.com. It takes approximately 20 minutes to complete, and the deadline is Sept. 30.
The survey is part of her graduation requirement, and results will be shared with established, local programs.
“The ultimate hope is to build seminars and lessons that directly connect with how Nebraska businesses can thrive,” she said.
The survey is offered in two, separate formats. One is a founder (owner survey) and the other is an employee survey.
It’s about discovering what employees need to feel valued and what components it takes to increase profitability and innovation.
“When a group of people come together with a common goal, the heights they can achieve are beyond any one person,” Gustafson said. “Inserting specific elements into a business can create a wonderful business model, while also serving the community it resides in.”
Contact her at jamiegustafson83@gmail.com or 402-765-7261.