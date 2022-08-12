Re-planting, re-building shuffles priorities after series of damaging storms

It’s been a summer of farmers working backward, in order to go forward in parts of storm-ravaged Nebraska and South Dakota.

After severe storms destroyed 1,400 of 1,600 acres of his soybeans in early June, farmer Lyle VonSpreckelsen replanted. Come harvest, he isn’t expecting the yields he would have had at his farm near Clay Center in south central Nebraska.

The storms also flattened his corn crop and ruined 80 acres of his hybrid seed corn.

“I can’t remember a year like this,” he said.

In 2004, he lost eight pivots, but this time his farm was right in the path.

Farmers get some compensation for replanting, but after putting in more than $30,000 into herbicide, it would have been nice to have a bumper crop, he said.

At the elevator in nearby Clay Center storms demolished two 100,000-bushel grain bins.

VonSpreckelsen said he is grateful they didn’t lose any homes or lives.

“The local pivot crews have been burning the candle on both ends, and I’m really grateful for their efforts,” he said.

Thousands of irrigation systems were damaged in central Nebraska, near York and from Holdrege eastward all the way to Falls City in the southeastern part of the state.

“When we analyze wreckage, it all depends on the damage. Sometimes it costs more to repair, so you just replace,” said John Thom, vice president of T-L Irrigation, based in Hastings, Nebraska.

After three big storms, the company is trying to catch up on pivot repairs.

“Which storm!?” one construction company owner good-naturedly responded.

“We’re doing siding repairs, metal work on trim, window wrap and gutters. Then, dented farm buildings will need to be re-sheeted, which will probably be part of the second wave of repairs,” said Ryan Bamesburger, owner of Bamesburger Construction LLC., in Hampton, Nebraska.

Doubly busy now and trying to squeeze in as many people’s needs as best they can, Bamesburger has already completed a full summer of construction additions and is helping folks after recent storm damage. His company is also re-building after December’s freak hailstorm and EF0 (65-85 mph) tornado damage in Hamilton and Polk counties in south central Nebraska. Crews were shoring up a hog barn and a machine shed that blew down in Polk County.

The state saw four hailstorms in three weeks. The big one was June 7. It pounded holes in vinyl siding and windows. Another storm a week later went straight east, pummeling York, and knocking out windows. Those waiting for repair are boarded up with plywood, and they’re almost everywhere, Bamesburger said.

Ping pong-ball-size hail tore up farmer Joe Fagan’s corn crop and much of his soybeans in Hamilton County, Nebraska near Hampton in early June.

“The hail was three inches deep,” he said.

He replanted 900 acres while most of his neighbors did the same with about half of their crop. Fagan was thankful that all of his pivots were back up and running by late July.

It was a spring of severe weather in Nebraska.

There was an EF-2 tornado that passed by Lushton with 111-135 mph winds. A tonado 2 miles southwest of Grand Island July 4 was an EF-1 with 86-110 mph winds. Ruskin had minor tree damage from an EF-0 (65-85 mph) tornado in town.

The rest of the damage in May and June came from a combination of hail or high winds, said Michael Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hastings, Nebraska.

Southern York County and northern Fillmore County sustained the worst damage in terms of hail and wind.

Nebraska didn’t have a derecho, but South Dakota did May 12. Like the storm that flattened corn across Iowa in 2020, it brought an intense, damaging squall line of severe thunderstorms, widespread along the Interstate 29 corridor.

Weather monitoring Mesonet weather stations captured the storms movement on camera.

“You could actually see the derecho rolling in because it was just filled with soil,” said Nathan Edwards, Mesonet operations manager with South Dakota State University based in Aberdeen. “It really looked apocalyptic.”

The cloud was an was opaque brown with a dark blue wall rushing toward Beresford at the SDSU research farm, he said.

Further north, an EF-2 tornado with 120 mph winds hit the town of Castlewood.

Picking up and pushing forward It started off as a beautiful, sunny day in northeastern South Dakota.

It was part of a much larger storm system that started around the Kansas-Nebraska border and eventually ended in northern Minnesota, said Travis Tarver, National Weather Service forecaster in Aberdeen.

The strong line of thunderstorms developed across southern Nebraska and raced northeast, producing straight-line winds of 50-70 mph, with a few areas reporting 80-100 mph. Tripp, South Dakota measured a 107 mph wind gust, Madison recorded 97 mph, and Huron measured a 90 mph gust.

Numerous power lines went down and many folks were without electricity for an extended period of time.

Into the evening, a second line of thunderstorms developed in eastern Nebraska, lifting northeast across parts of Iowa, Minnesota and eastern South Dakota, producing 50-87 mph gusts.

Significant damage to agricultural areas, residential and commercial locations across the tri-state area was reported. Vehicles were blown off the roads, and traffic had to be shut down on interstates 29 and 90.

A menacing green sky accompanied a derecho July 5 in Sioux Falls.

“Several fields saw corn being laid flat from wind and rain from Huron down to Sioux Falls, especially northern Minnehaha, southern Lake County and southern Moody County,” said Jeff Chapman, National Weather Service meteorologist in Sioux Falls.

Other reports included building and tree damage and a 99 mph gust just west of Howard, South Dakota. Huron reported a 96 mph wind gust from that early July storm.

After weeks of re-planting and clean-up, Fagan is taking it all in stride, as farmers of then have to do: “Now, we’re back up to where we were June 7.”