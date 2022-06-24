 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ribbon cutting completes relocation of Nebraska agriculture agencies

Ribbon Cutting Fallbrook 3.jpg

The ribbon cutting tales place at the Fallbrook building in Lincoln June 24 with Nebraska Deptarement of Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson, left, Nebraska Ethanol Board Administrator Reid Wagner, Nebraska Corn Board Executive Director Kelly Brunkhorst, Nebraska Dept of Economic Development Director Tony Goins, Nebraska Department of Environment & Energy Director Jim Macy, Governor Ricketts, Dept. of Natural Resources Director Tom Riley, Nebraska Dept of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman and Nebraska Wheat Board Executive Director Royce Schaneman.

 Submitted photo

With a formal ribbon-cutting, several Nebraska agriculture agencies and commodity boards officially announced to the public Friday afternoon, June 24 that they have relocated out of downtown Lincoln into one north Lincoln building.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and state leaders were on hand to celebrate the completion of the Fallbrook State Office Building at 245 Fallbrook Boulevard.

“By bringing together different agencies that are housed together, we can be more efficient with agencies, and we can best utilize our office space. People who have business with different commodity boards can come here and have one-stop shopping,” a masked Governor Pete Ricketts told the crowd.

Ribbon Cutting Fallbrook 1.jpg

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at podium, with Tony Goins; Nebraska Department of Economic Development, left, and Jim Macy; Director of the Nebraska Department of Environment & Energy at the ribbon cutting for Lincoln’s Fallbrook building June 24.

It will also impact the Department of Health and Human Services by freeing up space for their offices in downtown Lincoln, he said.

Ricketts said the citizens of Nebraska can be assured that they will spend less time waiting in line; filling out paperwork and waiting for services, as they can now conduct all similar business in the same general location.

People are also reading…

After taking turns this spring to relocate their individual offices, the following ag agencies have now settled into the Fallbrook building: Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Natural Resources, and the Corn, Wheat, Sorghum, and Ethanol Boards,” said Eric Maher, Communications Director; Nebraska Department of Administrative Services. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy was already in the building. There are different suite numbers for each ag agency in the Fallbrook building.

“The Nebraska Wheat Board’s move to the Fallbrook location is a great long-term investment for the office. Being located with other commodity organizations and complimentary state agencies is a catalyst for cooperation and collaboration,” said Royce Schaneman, executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board.

There was a lot that went into setting up this move.

Ribbon Cutting Fallbrook 2.jpg

The crowd watches the ribbon cutting at Fallbrook building in Lincoln June 24. Several agricultural agencies have offices there.

“Co-locating these agencies in Fallbrook is the culmination of a multi-year project that improves accessibility to government services, improves collaboration, and reduces cost,” said Jason Jackson, director of Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.

In all, the state reduced its square footage by about 60,000 square feet, and Nebraska citizens are saving $700,000 dollars each year in terms of reduced cost from a rent perspective, Jackson said.

“We run state government like a business. To everyone who made this relocation possible, I want to say thank you for your resilience and a positive attitude,” said Tony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Following speakers’ remarks and the ribbon cutting, the public was invited inside for a tour of the building.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News