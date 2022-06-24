Ribbon cutting completes relocation of Nebraska agriculture agencies

With a formal ribbon-cutting, several Nebraska agriculture agencies and commodity boards officially announced to the public Friday afternoon, June 24 that they have relocated out of downtown Lincoln into one north Lincoln building.

Gov. Pete Ricketts and state leaders were on hand to celebrate the completion of the Fallbrook State Office Building at 245 Fallbrook Boulevard.

“By bringing together different agencies that are housed together, we can be more efficient with agencies, and we can best utilize our office space. People who have business with different commodity boards can come here and have one-stop shopping,” a masked Governor Pete Ricketts told the crowd.

It will also impact the Department of Health and Human Services by freeing up space for their offices in downtown Lincoln, he said.

Ricketts said the citizens of Nebraska can be assured that they will spend less time waiting in line; filling out paperwork and waiting for services, as they can now conduct all similar business in the same general location.

After taking turns this spring to relocate their individual offices, the following ag agencies have now settled into the Fallbrook building: Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Natural Resources, and the Corn, Wheat, Sorghum, and Ethanol Boards,” said Eric Maher, Communications Director; Nebraska Department of Administrative Services. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy was already in the building. There are different suite numbers for each ag agency in the Fallbrook building.

“The Nebraska Wheat Board’s move to the Fallbrook location is a great long-term investment for the office. Being located with other commodity organizations and complimentary state agencies is a catalyst for cooperation and collaboration,” said Royce Schaneman, executive director of the Nebraska Wheat Board.

There was a lot that went into setting up this move.

“Co-locating these agencies in Fallbrook is the culmination of a multi-year project that improves accessibility to government services, improves collaboration, and reduces cost,” said Jason Jackson, director of Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.

In all, the state reduced its square footage by about 60,000 square feet, and Nebraska citizens are saving $700,000 dollars each year in terms of reduced cost from a rent perspective, Jackson said.

“We run state government like a business. To everyone who made this relocation possible, I want to say thank you for your resilience and a positive attitude,” said Tony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Following speakers’ remarks and the ribbon cutting, the public was invited inside for a tour of the building.

Reporter Amy Hadachek is a two-time Emmy Award winning meteorologist and a storm chaser who earned her NWA and AMS Broadcast Meteorology Seals of Approval. She and her husband live on a diversified farm in Kansas. Reach her at amy.hadachek@midwestmessenger.com.

