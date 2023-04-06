Rob-See-Co, an independent seed company located in Elkhorn, Nebraska, is taking the passion of matriarch Agnes Robinson and establishing a grant program for rural libraries across the Midwest.
The Rob-See-Co Rural Library Grant program is named in honor of Agnes Robinson, who was the grandmother of the current Rob-See-Co CEO Rob Robinson and a dedicated supporter of the Waterloo Public Library in Nebraska. In recognition of the company’s 10th anniversary and Agnes Robinson’s hard work and devotion to this rural library, the company is launching this program to support rural communities in the Rob-See-Co footprint.
People are also reading…
“It has been an extraordinary 10-years for Rob-See-Co. Our growth has moved us to the 14th largest independent seed company in the country and we are grateful to everyone who helped us get there,” Rob Robinson said in a news release. “These grants represent our commitment to our dealers, growers and their communities and honors my family and the history of Rob-See-Co. We are excited to be able to contribute to rural libraries that provide services to so many of our customers.”
A total of $10,000 will be awarded to selected rural libraries in Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. These funds can be used for core educational, preservation and interpretive purposes such as collection preservation, building maintenance repairs and improvements, support for funding traveling exhibits and speakers, support for attending workshops and programming or publications.
Applications were mailed out to rural libraries April 10 and submissions are due by June 30. The winners will be announced Sept. 28 in conjunction with Rob-See-Co.’s Oct. 1 anniversary.
To learn more about Rob-See-Co, visit www.robseeco.com.