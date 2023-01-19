Two passions collide for Nebraska native Bob Wirz

Bob Wirz has two theme songs throughout life: “Take Me out to the Ballgame” and “There is No Place like Nebraska.”

Growing up in the Nebraska Sandhills in the 1940s and 50s, Wirz is familiar with small town living and the beauty of Nebraska. In 2022, he published a book called “My Nebraska” as a tribute to his home state. His book is filled with memories and pictures as a love letter to Nebraska.

“I have never gotten Nebraska out of my blood,” Wirz said.

Now 85, Wirz left behind everything he knew as a youth to pursue his other passion: baseball.

His career choices projected him from the small town of Halsey, Neb., all the way up to the top of Major League Baseball (MLB) at New York City. He now resides in Connecticut, a successful businessman with his own private company.

You could say Wirz relied on his good old Nebraska work ethic to reach such a position.

Wirz grew up in Halsey with his sister, Bev Jeffries, and parents R.A. “Fat” and Marie Wirz.

“I tell people the population sign said 141 when I was growing up,” said Wirz.

His father and mother owned and operated Wirz Cash Store, the local grocery store in Halsey. His father was also the rural mail carrier for 40 years. He delivered mail six days a week to local ranchers’ mailboxes with three little post office stops along the way.

As a child, Wirz loved sports. He was in the fifth grade when he played his first organized sporting event, a basketball game with a final score of 5-2.

“My cousin scored three points and I scored two,” Wirz laughed.

In addition to the local high school baseball teams, town team baseball was popular. Each town had its own team, such as Dunning, Thedford and Mullen. Wirz was part of the Sandhills League. It was truly “grass-roots baseball.” The players on the team ranged in age from early teens into the 50s.

Wirz said he was in pursuit of a baseball career literally “from the time I was 8 years old.” With no professional baseball team anywhere close, Wirz knew he would have to leave the Sandhills.

After graduating high school, he went to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). Until then, he had spent his entire life at Halsey.

“From a small high school to a big university was a huge leap for this young guy,” said Wirz, who had nine classmates in his graduating class.

During his college years, Wirz did everything possible to prepare for a career involved with professional baseball. He worked for the student newspaper, joined the campus radio station and studied journalism.

While Wirz said he was not good enough for the UNL baseball team, he wonders if he could have played baseball at a smaller college. Regardless, he graduated from UNL in 1959 ready to enter the world of sports.

His first job out of college was sports writing for The Lincoln Journal, followed by four years at Hastings split between the KHAS radio station and its sister television station. During this time, he served six months of military duty, as well.

Wirz travelled across Nebraska broadcasting 150 games a year. He covered mainly high school and college basketball and football games, as well as American Legion baseball.

With his goal to work in professional baseball guiding every decision, Wirz moved out of Nebraska to “a bigger city with more opportunity,” first to Wichita, Kansas, and then Denver as a sports writer.

Wirz inched one step closer to his MLB dream when he got a job with the Denver Bears. At the time, this was one of the best teams in Minor League Baseball.

In 1969, he finally scored the job of his dreams.

A newly formed MLB team needed a publicity director. Wirz was hired for the position, becoming the first public information / relations director for the Kansas City Royals.

“I spent six lovely years really living my dream of Major League Baseball,” Wirz said.

But the nature of the job was demanding. Weeks would pass without Wirz being home for family dinner because of the baseball schedule. The pay was not much, either, and he had a growing family to feed.

“I was itchy to make more money but stay in the game,” he said.

Wirz was then recruited to run the media office for the Office of The Commissioner of Baseball, the chief executive and governing body of MLB. Wirz moved with his wife and two sons to Connecticut in 1974. He commuted by train from Connecticut to New York City for a decade.

He worked with the biggest national media outlets for the annual All-Star Game and the World Series. He also had the privilege of being the chief spokesman for MLB commissioners Bowie Kuhn and Peter Ueberroth.

The job took its toll on his family life, and he and his wife divorced. Wirz decided to leave MLB in 1985 and created his own sports public relations and marketing company, Wirz and Associates.

He also remarried. He and Maybeth will celebrate their 32nd wedding anniversary this year. The couple have four children and five grandchildren.

Wirz has no plans to slow down in the near future.

“My wife says I am not cut out for retirement,” he said. His form of retirement has been to gradually back off clients.

With extra time on his hands, Wirz tapped into his newswriting skills and published his first book in 2016, “The Passion of Baseball.”

As much as he adores baseball, Wirz has an equal passion for Nebraska. This spurred him to write his second book, “My Nebraska.”

Even though Wirz has not lived in Nebraska for about six decades, the memories are vivid. He often returned to visit relatives in Nebraska, as well. His mother lived to the age of 101, and his father passed away at age 92.

You won’t find a more die-hard Husker fan, either. During the interview, Wirz said he was going to the Nebraska women’s basketball game at Rutgers University that weekend, a two-hour drive to New Jersey.

In 2017, Wirz was inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame.

Whenever he is out shopping, Wirz proudly wears a Husker cap or sweatshirt. It’s a conversation starter.

“I don’t know how many times there’s been a connection about someone who is from Nebraska or knows someone from Nebraska,” Wirz said. “It’s a great way to make friends.”

Before Nebraska was part of the Big Ten Network, Wirz and a group of 40 to 50 people would get together every Saturday during football season to watch the Huskers play. Known as the Connecticut Yankees for Nebraska, the alumni chapter rented space at a bar to cheer on their beloved team. This was in the era of pay per view, so they made a deal with the bar to pay for half and the chapter raised money to pay the other half.

Now that games can be viewed on television at home, the group has dwindled. Wirz said, “A few still never miss a game together.”

Wirz is also hopeful the Nebraska football team can improve to “where we can be really proud of it again.”

Wirz’s love for Nebraska emanates from the pages of his book “My Nebraska.” In it, he recalls the wholesome lifestyle his parents gave him and his sister. He shares his firsthand account of life in the Sandhills, everything from living 100 yards from the Middle Loup River to counting millions of tiny trees near Halsey.

The book cover reflects his memories, as well. Fellow Sandhills resident Laron McGinn, a rancher and artist, tailored two separate paintings for the book. One depicts cattlemen on horseback in the rolling Sandhills prairie, and the other displays the majestic power of the Middle Loup River.

Even those who have never lived in Nebraska can relate to the tales of small town living, where everybody knows everybody.

“I can’t say enough about my home state and the area I grew up in,” Wirz said.

Nebraska history is rich throughout the book, including the major snowstorm in 1949 that paralyzed the Sandhills. He described how train cars covered in snow could not move until the tracks were clear.

Wirz finished writing the book prior to the fire that consumed the Nebraska State 4-H Camp and the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey. He did mention the famous Scott Lookout Tower as the “identifier of the National Forest.”

Moreover, his family was instrumental in the establishment of the 4-H camp. An excerpt from the book reads, “My parents were such community pillars that the very first meeting to consider development of the Nebraska State 4-H Camp at the Nebraska National Forest two miles to our west was held in our modest living room.”

Wirz is looking forward to coming back to Nebraska soon to promote “My Nebraska.” He would be pleased to do book signings or speak with groups, libraries or other institutions across his home state.

“I love Nebraska so much,” said Wirz.

When Wirz returns to his native soil, there is no doubt he will be joining in the chorus, “There is no place like Nebraska, dear old Nebraska U.”

To book Bob Wirz for a book signing or to purchase an autographed copy of “My Nebraska,” go to www.WirzandAssociates.com.

“My Nebraska” can also be obtained at www.Amazon.com, www.BarnesandNoble.com and directly through the publisher at 1-800-788-7654 or dorrordr@dorrancepublishing.com.