What is renewable diesel?

The terms renewable diesel and biodiesel sound similar. While both start with the same raw material base, they are not quite the same. The differences start at the chemical level in the manufacturing process.

“Both of the fuels use things like soybean oil, animal fats and distillers’ corn oil from ethanol plants,” said Matt Herman, director of environmental science with Clean Fuels Alliance America (formerly the National Biodiesel Board). “But that’s where the similarities end.”

In the biodiesel manufacturing process, that fat or oil molecule is reacted with a simple alcohol called methanol.

“You end up with a diesel-like fuel with the same energy content as regular diesel fuel,” said Herman, a graduate of Iowa State University.

The key factor in the biodiesel process is certain fats and oils set up and turn into a solid at different temperatures. For example, many people have a 48-ounce bottle of soy or canola oil in their kitchen cabinet and that oil is a liquid at room temperature. But bacon grease is an animal fat that turns into a solid at room temperature.

“The point is that different fats and oils have different cold-flow properties that they retain when turned into biodiesel,” Herman said. “If I turn soybean or canola oil into biodiesel, I can use it at a higher blend in colder temperatures than I could by turning beef fat into biodiesel. That’s a product I’d want to sell down south in warmer temps.”