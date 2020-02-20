For those looking into irrigation scheduling, but may have been put off by the high start-up costs, Lindsay Corporation may have a solution.
The “Lindsay solution” is centered on their FieldNET hardware and software, which are developed 100% in-house by their own engineers.
“Lindsay’s family of FieldNET-enabled products (including Pivot Control Lite) give growers access to FieldNET, which is the irrigation management platform,” said Jenna Zeorian, senior marketing specialist for Lindsay.
One of the top innovators in irrigation system management, Lindsay has more than 30 years’ experience in the arena. This has allowed them to develop a unique system, called FieldNET Advisor, which does not require additional hardware such as weather stations or soil moisture stations to be installed in the field.
“This eliminates the high cost of entry into irrigation scheduling,” said Albert Maurin, product manager for irrigation software technology for Lindsay. “It provides data for the entire field, accounting for variability in crop types, hybrids and soil types.”
FieldNET Advisor accomplishes this by modeling the soil and available water, and leveraging field-specific virtual weather data and irrigation information from the FieldNET monitor/control device, he said.
Before remote monitoring, growers had to rely on visual inspection to see if there were system issues. For example, many times, the pump that supplies water to the pivot system is not located at the center point, so if a system were to shut down, that pump may continue to run until the grower gets back out to the field to notice the issue. This can sometimes be hours or even days later.
“With FieldNET, you have the ability to monitor system performance and be alerted in real time when system issues occur,” Maurin said. “This eliminates down time and reduces the risk of over-application.”
FieldNET Advisor is the industry’s first irrigation scheduling and decision support tool, Zeorian said. With it, growers will be provided all of the crop, weather and soil information they need to make a science-based decision on when, where and how much to irrigate.
“This helps growers reduce the number of irrigation cycles per season by carefully tracking the available water at any point in the field,” Maurin said. “Growers can also account for forecasted weather when making irrigation recommendations.”
Combine that with Pivot Control Lite and the variable rate irrigations plans that FieldNET Advisor creates daily and producers can save water and potentially increase yield, he said.
Last summer, FieldNET released a revolutionary new product called Pivot Watch. This is a solar-powered pivot monitoring device. It provides growers with a way to monitor the speed, location, orientation and operating pressure of their center pivot systems.
“The device can be applied to any center pivot — regardless of brand or age — in just a few minutes,” Maurin said. “Growers can remotely monitor their irrigation systems and receive real-time alerts to their mobile device.”
While the hardware is impressive, it is the software that does the heavy lifting. It generates and stores a variety of important agronomic data.
“The FieldNET monitoring and control devices are constantly tracking and logging specific system information,” Maurin said. “This includes pressure, flow rate, application depth, GPS position, travel speed, travel direction, pump and chemigation run times.”
This data is stored in FieldNET for growers to come back and view at any time. This data can be used to look at changes in pressure throughout the season, to view trends, and to run end-of-season reports, he said.
“FieldNET Advisor also collects and stores field-specific agronomic data,” Maurin said. “Soil types, water-induced crop stress levels and predicted yield loss due to water stress is automatically generated and stored for the grower.”
One of the major advantages of FieldNET is the fact that it is backed and supported by the Lindsay dealer network, he said.
“They are trained to install and service all of the FieldNET products and services,” Maurin said.
