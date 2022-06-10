Corn crib anniversary is fitting for two farm kids

Barb Bierman Batie Barb is a freelance journalist who grew up near Battle Creek, Nebraska, and now farms row crops with her Platte Valley Farmer, Don Batie, northeast of Lexington. She can be reached at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Barb Bierman Batie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When you marry a farmer in the spring, anniversary celebrations in the following years are often subject to the whims of Mother Nature. Over the past 37 years, I have celebrated our May 26 anniversary by sitting in the planter with Hubby while we mudded in the last of the soybeans, brought supper to the field as he raced to bale first cutting hay ahead of an approaching rain event and, during COVID-19, toasted our 35th year together by grilling at home.

Most years we at least try to eat out, and some years we take special short trips. Planting ’22 wrapped up May 24 as the full-time employee got the last of the soybeans in while the sprinkles fell from an approaching thundershower. Hubby was right behind him with the sprayer.

Since the weather gods saw fit to bless us with a timely rain, we decided to use a gift certificate purchased on a fundraising auction last December for a night at an Airbnb with a unique vibe. These two farm kids spent their 37th anniversary in a corn crib. No, really!

This particular Airbnb is located between Filley and Crab Orchard in southeast Nebraska in a concrete corn crib that in former years was used to store ear corn.

The creative new owners of the property turned this structure into a peaceful, restful retreat that features a queen bed, kitchenette, small dinette set, easy chair and bathroom complete with a walk-in shower.

A set of French doors cut into the upper portion of the crib leads to a deck overlooking a Natural Resources District flood control lake that is stocked with plenty of fish. Because the property is three miles off Highway 36 on a one-lane, white-rocked road, there is plenty of peace and quiet.

We took the entire day to do some exploring, including a visit to Homestead National Monument near Beatrice, where Hubby was able to do some research on his great-grandparents’ homestead, part of which we own and still farm.

Following that stop, we visited the Filley Cemetery where his maternal great-grandparents are buried. Since our anniversary usually falls on Memorial Day weekend, we often combine our spontaneous trips with decorating family graves. In recent years, we’ve traveled to Northeast Nebraska where most of my relatives are buried and have gone west to Madrid, Nebraska, where Hubby’s maternal grandparents rest.

For our anniversary supper, we traveled all the way to Virginia – Nebraska that is – to enjoy whiskey and molasses marinated steaks at Terry’s Steakhouse. This restaurant has been in the Mencl family for over 40 years and did not disappoint. Of course, we knew when we pulled up we were in a good place as the street in front of the steakhouse was lined with pickups. In Nebraska that is a sure sign a good meal awaits inside.

You also know you are in a small town when the server greets a local regular with their favorite beer and menu before they even have a chance to sit down.

The rest of our anniversary weekend was spent helping Daughter No. Two and her neighbor with a garage sale in Lincoln and toasting the daughter of friends at her Omaha wedding. We applauded Leesa and Mitchell for having good taste in selecting a May wedding.

Sunday, May 29 it was back home to continue another Memorial Day weekend tradition, decorating the Pickering and Batie family graves at our rural Mt. Hope Cemetery. Out of my father-in-law’s 10 siblings, eight are buried there, along with his parents and grandparents, which keeps us busy for at least an hour arranging bouquets. We topped off the weekend by going out for supper once again with a dozen of those who gathered at the cemetery.

