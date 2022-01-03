A shiny, happy New Year

Another New Year’s Eve came and went. A group of us headed to Torrington, Wyoming for the evening. There was a Western States Ranch Rodeo event going on, and what better thing to do when it’s -25 windchill than to be out on horseback. Fortunately, the arena was heated, and we cheered on the winning team that my four-legged pride and joy was part of. Chico’s rider ended up winning Top Hand out of the 15 teams that participated, which made the evening just a little sweeter.
Earlier in the week, the Boss Man and I were able to get all the calves sorted for the background lot. I’m not for sure if it’s the ration this year or the calves, but so far they have been on excellent behavior. I’ll wean fall calves the beginning of February and they’ll join them. As I told the Boss Man this morning, it’s been too smooth, so I’m sure all heck will break loose when we put them in the lot.
Along with getting calves sorted, we got cows moved around west of Alliance on stalks. There wasn’t a simple way to get one group from their current location to the next, so we took the rawhide up and I just trucked them.
The day before we had gone to get things set up and I had picked up another portable loading chute to put at the place where I was going to unload them. This chute is just a little trickier than the other one that was with the rawhide. I had it jacked up and in place just fine and went to grab a chain out of the back of my pickup to attach to the chute.
(For those that aren’t familiar with this, the chain is attached onto the chute and then laid out so when the truck backs up to the chute it will drive on the chain and pull it snug. It prevents the lighter chute from moving when the cattle are coming off the semi. Sounds great in theory.)
In the process of climbing over the side of the pickup, grabbing the chain and pulling it over the side, one of the ends came flying over the pickup. Before I could say “ouch,” it knocked me right in the cheek bone. In the process it sent my sunglasses flying all the way to the front of the pickup.
Within minutes I had a bump the size of a golf ball and was turning purple. The next morning, I drug my butt out of bed to head to the feedlot before taking the semi up to start hauling cattle, and I just happened to look in the mirror.
I can’t tell you the last time I had a shiner, and definitely have never had one of this magnitude. It was a beauty. I almost wanted to pat myself on the back because I’ve always tried to not be the person that does things halfway. At the same time, I knew that I was going to have to come up with a little bit better story than “self-inflicted.”
If you think that one gets any sympathy around this outfit, you are sorely mistaken. My shiner became the brunt of many a bad joke. The best part was people don’t know what to do with you when they see one. They either stop and stare, or they won’t make eye contact.
I pulled up to the gas station in Alliance that morning to fuel the pot before heading out for the first load, and some gentleman who was driving a Minnesota semi almost fell after taking a glance. I don’t know if they have female cattle pot drivers in Minnesota, or none that look as bad-donkey as I was that morning.
To throw the topping on, it was a windy one that day with gusts of 25 mph or more. Trying to load out on dryland corn, one could hardly see from the dirt and debris. Of course the cows were using it as an excuse to be as obnoxious as possible. Evidently the glasses were covering up my face too well as they didn’t know who they were messing with.
I got five loads hauled in quick succession, then headed out on the ATVs to bring another cornstalk group over to join them. I headed home in the dark, and upon arriving realized that I was grateful I didn’t stop at the gas station again. The combination of dirt, manure and the shiner might have caused a major accident from people trying to take a wide berth.
A week later, there’s still a shiner. I’m about ready to name it if it doesn’t go away soon. On another note, I made someone else unhook the chain from the loading chute when I went to move it. They said it was still talking smack.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.