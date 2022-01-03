A shiny, happy New Year

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Another New Year’s Eve came and went. A group of us headed to Torrington, Wyoming for the evening. There was a Western States Ranch Rodeo event going on, and what better thing to do when it’s -25 windchill than to be out on horseback. Fortunately, the arena was heated, and we cheered on the winning team that my four-legged pride and joy was part of. Chico’s rider ended up winning Top Hand out of the 15 teams that participated, which made the evening just a little sweeter.

Earlier in the week, the Boss Man and I were able to get all the calves sorted for the background lot. I’m not for sure if it’s the ration this year or the calves, but so far they have been on excellent behavior. I’ll wean fall calves the beginning of February and they’ll join them. As I told the Boss Man this morning, it’s been too smooth, so I’m sure all heck will break loose when we put them in the lot.

Along with getting calves sorted, we got cows moved around west of Alliance on stalks. There wasn’t a simple way to get one group from their current location to the next, so we took the rawhide up and I just trucked them.

The day before we had gone to get things set up and I had picked up another portable loading chute to put at the place where I was going to unload them. This chute is just a little trickier than the other one that was with the rawhide. I had it jacked up and in place just fine and went to grab a chain out of the back of my pickup to attach to the chute.