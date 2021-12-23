Ag community steps up for those in need

It’s been a tough couple weeks for agriculture. With multiple tornadoes, hurricane gust winds and fires ravaging those throughout the Midwest and beyond, there has been great loss of land, livestock, buildings and even human lives.
What sucks about these situations is that you just can’t prepare. I’ve been trying to envision the situation that our dear friends in Kansas have been going through this last week. If you haven’t heard some of the heart and gut-wrenching stories of survival, I encourage you to seek them out. The reason being that as much as it will bring a tear to your eye (and believe me I’ve choked up a lot over this last week) every single one of those individuals is showing unbelievable strength, tenacity and grit.
I listened to an interview this last week where the rancher could hardly make it through the questioning. There were many reasons he could have just walked away, but his focus was on his livestock and making sure that they were taken care of. He had only the clothes on his back, but his cattle were taking priority.
There was a Facebook memory that popped up today right as I was writing this from seven years ago when something “tragic” had happened. The Boss Man instilled some words of wisdom: “Somedays you just have to go feed.”
Ag is a small community, and the beef community is even smaller. So many of those lives that have been touched are people that I know either personally, by word of mouth, or through their relationships with others. How many communities can you say that is possible when literally hundreds upon hundreds of miles separate us?
Help is pouring in from all over, and it’s going directly to those producers that need it. The heart-warming stories of supplies and feed pouring in from all over, the people that are showing up to help rebuild or relocate, even those that are going out and euthanizing livestock – that is our community.
If you want to help, there are multiple ways. Head over to the Kansas Department of Agriculture at agriculture.ks.gov. There you can donate supplies, financial support and learn of specific needs. Kansas Livestock Association has created a relief fund at kla.org that will be distributed directly to producers. I have worked with KLA in the past for supply deliveries, and they are a top-notch crew in making sure help goes where it is needed.
For those of you reading that have lost, please know our prayers are with you. Please remember to take care of yourselves as much as possible through this – both physically and mentally – because there are so many of us out there that are rooting for you. Whatever we can do to help, please let us know.
On that note, it’s tough to jump from that to Christmas.
I want to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. Once again, I did not get Christmas cards out this year, baking was minimal, and I’m still not done with Christmas shopping.
Through all the struggles this last year, it’s important to not forget the true meaning of the season, and that is the birth of Jesus Christ. Along with celebrating Jesus’s birth, may you all find joy in the holiday season as you spend time with those that you love.
May we all learn to maybe keep our opinions and negativity to ourselves over the holidays, be grateful for what we have, and be kind to others. Spend time with those who matter and pray for those who are suffering. Reach out to someone that may be struggling and let them know you care. Put beef on the Christmas table. Be grateful for what you have and help those that may have not.
From all of us here at Wilson Ranch – the Boss Man, Boss Man’s Wife, myself, the four legged terror, and all of our four legged friends – may you have a Merry Christmas. We want to wish you a day of spending time with family, friends, minimal feeding and no frozen waterers.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.