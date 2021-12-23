Ag community steps up for those in need

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s been a tough couple weeks for agriculture. With multiple tornadoes, hurricane gust winds and fires ravaging those throughout the Midwest and beyond, there has been great loss of land, livestock, buildings and even human lives.

What sucks about these situations is that you just can’t prepare. I’ve been trying to envision the situation that our dear friends in Kansas have been going through this last week. If you haven’t heard some of the heart and gut-wrenching stories of survival, I encourage you to seek them out. The reason being that as much as it will bring a tear to your eye (and believe me I’ve choked up a lot over this last week) every single one of those individuals is showing unbelievable strength, tenacity and grit.

I listened to an interview this last week where the rancher could hardly make it through the questioning. There were many reasons he could have just walked away, but his focus was on his livestock and making sure that they were taken care of. He had only the clothes on his back, but his cattle were taking priority.

There was a Facebook memory that popped up today right as I was writing this from seven years ago when something “tragic” had happened. The Boss Man instilled some words of wisdom: “Somedays you just have to go feed.”

Ag is a small community, and the beef community is even smaller. So many of those lives that have been touched are people that I know either personally, by word of mouth, or through their relationships with others. How many communities can you say that is possible when literally hundreds upon hundreds of miles separate us?