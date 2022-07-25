AI day calls for creative moves

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s an episode of Where’s Waldo this morning. I’m sitting at a kitchen island in Spring Creek, Nevada, listening to a bank board meeting which should finish up just in time to road trip out to Reno for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association summer business meeting. The four and a half hour road trip hopefully won’t feel anything like the 14-hour road trip yesterday hauling heifers from the ranch to Spring Creek.

I love the Interstate 80 drive across Wyoming and Utah. The great salt flats always impresses me for some reason, and every time I’ve driven across it the last four years, I’m always in a hurry with cattle one way or a time crunch another.

Someday, I will stop and make designs in the sand with rocks. As I think back to the first time we crossed it as a family many years ago, that was the neatest thing I remembered from the trip.

We AI’d Saturday morning. We tried a different synch protocol this year called 7X7. It more than made sense to me on paper, so I thought we would give it a shot and see how it works. The biggest downfall is having to run the cows through one extra time. With the old program it was running them through three times, and with this protocol its four. For everyone out there that has worked cattle at any time, I’m sure you are well aware the struggles of getting them into working pens once, not to mention the same working pens four times in two weeks.

The saving grace was that there are multiple ways to access the pens, and once the pairs would start balking one way, we’d hurry and adjust. Instead of fighting with them, we would just change our path and come in a different way.

The group was incredibly irritated with me when the evening for the third trip through the chutes came around. I had strategically moved them to a pasture where the only water source was in those same corrals. That evening I told the rest of the crew to be about five minutes behind me.

With the brutal heat the group was standing around the windmill, and one ATV was not intimidating enough to send them all running out the gate upon arrival. The vocal uproar I received when closing the gate, I will admit was a little satisfying.

I called in a couple reinforcements to help capture the group Friday evening. With just the Boss Man, the intern and myself prior, it seemed like a good idea.

We lock all the pairs up with access to water the evening before. The cows are fat, and for some reason in a standard size AI box fat cows can get stuck. If you think your life is miserable, you’ve never been a fat cow that can’t fit through an AI box.

Saturday morning, everything went surprisingly smoothly. There are two other ladies that come in and do the AI’ing. I do the tech work since I’m the one most familiar with the cows and the bulls I’m using. We were done AI’ing by 10:30 a.m., and I was able to finish swathing and getting odds and ends done in preparation to head out Sunday morning early.

The haying is going OK this year. Well, that is except for last week when I got stuck. We won’t say how many times in an hour, but it was enough that the Boss Man was starting to roll his eyes. Meanwhile, I may have been laughing every time I had to hook up the chain. Yes, it was a laugh, but more the laugh of complete stupidity.

In my defense, the first time I got stuck was in a spring hole. The second time I was trying to go around a wet spot and it took something like four pulls to get me out.

I called it quits on the project for the day once I got out of that mess and decided to go move cows instead.

A girlfriend was driving us to Reno Monday, and then we planned to head back east Wednesday night after the board meeting. It should be a great week of working on policy, networking and learning more and more about the industry.