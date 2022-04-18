Beef Checkoff 101

Happy belated Easter! The Boss Man and Boss Man’s Wife went into Lakeside for the sunrise service, and I convinced the Boss Man that I would feed at the feedlot so they could socialize and not have to be in a rush to get home. After feeding I drove through the two groups of cows to see about any new little ones, and then got home in time to grab some lunch and a much needed nap.

As of Sunday night, I’m up to three calves. It’s sure made a difference this year when I haven’t been calving since February. My anticipation is getting almost unmanageable. We have been really short on moisture, and because of that I haven’t been in any big hurry to get cows closer to home. They are about 10 miles away right now, and I’ll make the trek with them this week.

The young cows (heifers to 4-year-olds) are a lot closer, and someday soon I’ll sort heifer heavies off for the lots around the main place. Right now, it’s around two weeks out from the official start date, so I’m sure in another week I’ll be singing a different tune in relation to the anticipation.

I was in Denver last week for a couple of days with the Beef Checkoff. This year, the checkoff implemented a new program called Trailblazers. It took 10 beef advocates across the nation and brought them into Denver for the start of a year-long program.

For the inaugural year, there is some great representation. Advocates came from West Virginia to California and everywhere in between. The purpose of the program is to share the beef industry story and to be a source of factual, unbiased information for both consumers and producers.

I know everyone has different thoughts on the checkoff. In the western part of the state, when I sell anything, not only am I paying for brand inspection but also the checkoff. Our checkoff for Nebraska is $1 per head every time an animal is sold.

The checkoff has three things that it can do: research, promote and educate. Checkoff funds can not be used for lobbying things such as country of origin labeling, controlling prices, turning around bad markets or funding political candidates. For some reason there seems to be a percentage of the population that does not grasp this no matter how many times it is said.

I’ve been involved for years on the policy side and have seen those on the checkoff side in action. There is a definite divide with topics.

The checkoff was established in 1985 as part of the farm bill. Not only does it administer the $1 per head on the sale of domestic and imported cattle, but does a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. The checkoff is overseen by the Cattlemen’s Beef Board (a group of beef industry individuals appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture) and the USDA.

The other part that should be mentioned is that the dairy industry also pays. They’re included in the checkoff, but we sometimes seem to forget that dairy cattle end up as beef, too. And, of course, there is the veal industry.

There are nine contractors to the checkoff. At the beginning of the fiscal year, the contractors present proposals to the Cattlemen’s Beef Board to request funding for programs. The contractors must be nonprofit, industry-governed organizations. The programs must be for promotion, research, consumer information, industry information, foreign marketing and producer communication. The interesting part is that contractors are reimbursed for their programs after the work has been done. Another very important piece is that the contractors are not allowed to make a profit from a checkoff contract.

The contractors currently are the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, Cattlemen’s Beef Board, Foundation For Meat and Poultry Research and Education, Kansas State University (subcontractor to the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association), Meat Importers Council of America (MICA), National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Institute for Animal Agriculture, North American Meat Institute (NAMI), New York Beef Council (subcontractor to NAMI), Northeast Beef Promotion Initiative (subcontractor to MICA), U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, and the U.S. Meat Export Federation.

Not only do all programs have to be preapproved and voted on, but all materials and any additional items have to be approved by the USDA, which can take a bit of a process.

There’s a heck of a lot more that goes into the checkoff. As I learn more about it over the next year I will try to include something in each article that talks about how it works, how it was formed and what programs it covers. This is not going to be a pro- or anti-checkoff article, so if you lean a certain way that doesn’t mean you need to stop reading. I plan to present the information, and you can make your own opinion on the topic. In the meantime, if you have burning checkoff questions that you would like to know the answers to, here’s your chance. Feel free to email me and ask away!

Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.

