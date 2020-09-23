Can someone please tell me where this month has gone? I keep writing August on everything that I need to put a date on. Evidently, my mind has decided that September is going to be completely irrelevant. It will be Christmas before we know it, and I’ll probably still be celebrating Halloween.
I had a little excitement Saturday. The Right Hand and I had spent the day collecting and moving around bulls. We literally had bulls everywhere. The first group consisted of those that we did not use for breeding this year, located all the way down by Lakeside. We got those sorted off and trailed to a set of corrals to load and bring home.
While the Right Hand made another trip to pick up the remaining bull, horse and ATV, I grabbed my ATV and headed north to bring a couple cripples and another group across. I have not been on an ATV much this last week, as the new pony and I are having a lot of fun. Evidently, when you don’t ride constantly, you go back to rookie status.
I made the cardinal mistake of not paying attention and trying to answer emails as I was trailing an 8-year-old stifled up bull across the pasture. I failed to notice that he had stopped and proceeded to paw what must have been a ton of dirt directly onto me and the four-legged Holy Terror that was riding on the back to avoid sandburs.
I had to floss my teeth to get the sand out, and I am sure the wash machine will clog from all that went into my clothes.
After a quick lunch break, we rounded up the third group, did some sorting off of shipper bulls and then trailed everything to a pasture south of the house to meet up with the remaining bulls. Fortunately, besides the desert storm incident, everything went reasonably well. No beast, human or fence was harmed in the process.
Every time I work bulls, I feel that you must be on your “A” game more than almost any scenario in the operation. When I was first out of college I remember hauling bulls out to pasture. While I was loading them, I had one that turned around on me. I was just a couple seconds too slow and didn’t get my leg out of the way fast enough when I jumped onto the fence. He had pressure on my leg with his head and when he let off, the momentum carried me right down, almost on top of him, where he then threw me over the continuous fence. I landed face first on the other side and had to floss the sand out of my teeth that day, too.
There is no doubt that farming and ranching is dangerous. Every day we are in situations that could turn really, really bad if something went the slightest bit wrong. Maybe a PTO isn’t hooked up correctly, maybe a tire falls off, maybe an animal has a bad day. The list goes on and on. There are some days that I literally have cheated death or serious injury, and that Saturday was one of them.
After the bull project, the Right Hand and I headed to the feedlot to help finish setting some railroad ties. With just a couple left, we got them done in short order and headed back to the shop. I was going out to meet up with some friends for the evening and asked the Boss Man’s Wife if I could borrow her pickup. Mine was hooked up to the trailer and was going to be used the next couple of days.
A little after 8 p.m., I headed down the road to town. The deer were out, and I was watching for them where the weeds and grass on the side of the gravel road made it a little difficult to see.
My uncle had sorted some steers into two groups that were both on the gravel. From the first group, several steers were in the middle of the road. As I went into the second pasture, I fortunately was not going fast. I came around a corner and I saw one group on the left side. I slowed for them and in the process must have spooked some on the right that I did not see. The next thing I knew, there was a flash of red and the airbag went off.
It took me a couple seconds to get my bearings and realize what had happened. I had a pretty good headache from protecting my head from the airbag, and my wrists were burning, I believe from the airbag powder. Everything else seemed to be OK.
I called the Boss Man and asked him to bring a pickup, tow rope and gun. Then proceeded to crawl out of the back seat to see the extent of the damage.
It was pitch black with no moon and a real challenge to see what was going on. He showed up and we analyzed everything. I had taken one yearling out that needed to be disposed of and another had a broken leg. The pickup was in pretty bad shape. Considering everything, it could have been a lot worse. I could have been driving faster. I could not have had a seatbelt on. I could have had the Holy Terror riding in the front passenger seat. I could have been seriously injured, and with the gravel road and the location, who knows when I may have been discovered.
The moral of the story is that, yes, we live in a dangerous world where dangers lurk in all places. Once in a while, it’s a good reminder that we need to slow down and be a little more aware of everything that is going on around us. Of course, it’s also OK to say a big thank you to the man upstairs for watching over us.