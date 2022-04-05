College students give hope for the future of ag

Still no calves yet. I’m quite OK with it at this point, as there have been way too many things on the calendar to even think about calving. I have a week and a half left of the calendar madness and then the focus is going to have to be on calving and calving alone.
In other news, the calving barn is ready. It has been disinfected and scrubbed to an inch of its life. All the indoor and outdoor pens have been cleaned and are ready for whatever hits them. I will sheepishly admit that this is probably the first year in a very long time that this has happened prior to calving and not during the first couple weeks of the season.
A new intern joined the mix from Muscatine Community College. He had the weekend to settle in and adjust to life out in the “boonies.” This last week, he has thrown him right into the mix of everything from moving cows to dragging gopher mounds on the feedlot pivot.
I have a couple interns lined up for the spring and summer, and even into the fall. I’m hoping with all the young energy that is coming in that it will keep the Boss Man and I fired up with energy, too.
I had the opportunity this last week to spend time with governor candidate Theresa Thibodeau. She was doing a campaign tour of western Nebraska and I joined her for a couple events.
I really appreciate the effort that she’s putting in to learn about the issues of the western part of the state. I can’t tell you how much it means for a politician to sit and listen. Yes, I understand that some may think that’s an oxymoron, but it sure makes you feel like you can talk issues. I’ll get more into the political race in a later article, but she’s definitely worth checking out.
This week has been the week of the college student. I really should say the week of the female college student. I was able to start off Monday with zooming into the Sigma Alpha Ag Sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where we talked about everything from mental health to working in agriculture.
Then over the weekend I hauled beef and heifers to the eastern part of the state for deliveries and to join up with the National Block and Bridle Convention that was being hosted in Lincoln.
It’s been a long moment since my own college days at UNL, and while some of the campus looks familiar, there continues to be a lot of changes.
There are also a lot of changes in the dynamics. I was pleasantly surprised as to the dominating number of females that were present, representing more than 20 colleges throughout the U.S. for the convention.
These young females are intent on not only being involved in agriculture, but most also have aspirations to head back and take over their family farms and ranches. As one that had to break through some of those barriers, it is so awesome to see!
What also made me so proud of these students, was the interactions we had. They take the time to come up afterward and say, “thank you,” or “can I have your card?,” or “are you still looking for more interns?”
I had the opportunity to socialize afterwards for a bit with a well-known cattle feeder and philanthropist who said it best when he said, “I said in a presentation around three years ago that this will be the century of the woman.” I may have to agree with him.
While everything about the weekend was enjoyable, there was one struggle. I wonder who in their right mind would think it would be a good idea to have a pickup and trailer in the Haymarket section of Lincoln.
With the diesel prices like they are right now, trip efficiency is huge, but for some reason that same efficiency on some things meant that I was parked around a half mile from the hotel and had to “hoof” it on a number of occasions.
I can always use the exercise, but on a couple instances where there was a time crunch. I did grab an Uber.
One would think in the capital of the Beef State there would be a sign or two for stock trailer parking. Maybe that is something that I can have conversations about with the current governor candidates.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.