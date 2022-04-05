College students give hope for the future of ag

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Still no calves yet. I’m quite OK with it at this point, as there have been way too many things on the calendar to even think about calving. I have a week and a half left of the calendar madness and then the focus is going to have to be on calving and calving alone.

In other news, the calving barn is ready. It has been disinfected and scrubbed to an inch of its life. All the indoor and outdoor pens have been cleaned and are ready for whatever hits them. I will sheepishly admit that this is probably the first year in a very long time that this has happened prior to calving and not during the first couple weeks of the season.

A new intern joined the mix from Muscatine Community College. He had the weekend to settle in and adjust to life out in the “boonies.” This last week, he has thrown him right into the mix of everything from moving cows to dragging gopher mounds on the feedlot pivot.

I have a couple interns lined up for the spring and summer, and even into the fall. I’m hoping with all the young energy that is coming in that it will keep the Boss Man and I fired up with energy, too.

I had the opportunity this last week to spend time with governor candidate Theresa Thibodeau. She was doing a campaign tour of western Nebraska and I joined her for a couple events.

I really appreciate the effort that she’s putting in to learn about the issues of the western part of the state. I can’t tell you how much it means for a politician to sit and listen. Yes, I understand that some may think that’s an oxymoron, but it sure makes you feel like you can talk issues. I’ll get more into the political race in a later article, but she’s definitely worth checking out.