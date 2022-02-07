Convention leaves encouraging feelings about cattle industry’s future

It was great to be in Houston last week with over 6,000 cattlemen and women from throughout the U.S. and even abroad for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association annual convention. The week was crammed full of meetings, networking and one massive trade show.
Each year I continue to learn more and more about all the different sectors of the beef industry, and differences in production from state to state and region to region. We are not alike, and it continues to amaze me time after time in sitting in the discussions that we can walk away with a compromise. Not everyone may be happy, but the goal is always the same and that’s to better the industry.
This convention was a little different as it was my first one that the borders have started to open back up from COVID-19 and we were able to welcome international guests, specifically those from Mexico, Canada and Great Britain.
My part of the convention started Monday with a meeting with CNOG, the equivalent group to NCBA in Mexico. Tuberculosis in cattle continues to be a concern with our neighbors to the south. What I was impressed with the most from CNOG, is their commitment to traceability. Millions of dollars have been invested into infrastructure to get the ball rolling.
Some CNOG members are hoping with their commitment to the project that there may come a day when the M brand is no longer needed, as it diminishes hide value. The hope is that the implantation of the EID program will improve the speed of commerce. I have heard of multiple U.S. producers that have started to send cattle to be processed in Mexico because the plant availability is there and technology is coming to the forefront within those plants.
The second day started with the trilateral meeting between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The meetings were an overview of what is going on within each country with policy and general updates on the respective beef industry.
For those that haven’t followed the Freedom Convoy that is happening in Canada, it was very interesting hearing from those that are experiencing it firsthand. The day before the trilateral meeting, word was given that restaurants would be able to open back up in Canada, but only at a 50% capacity.
While on the topic of Canada, I had a great gal join me at the convention from the Ottawa area. A couple of months ago I was asked to be a mentor for the Canadian Cattlemen’s Young Leadership Program. The yearlong program has a mentor/mentee develop road maps for special projects and relationships within the industry.
My mentee, Laura, is a crop adviser that has a small herd of Limousin. I was supposed to meet her at National Western Stock Show in January, but due to COVID precautions the group was unable to make it. Mentees are given a stipend to use, and after calling in some favors, Laura was able to come to Houston for NCBA.
Not only did we have a stellar time, but being able to introduce her to “more hands then she’s ever shook in her lifetime” was great. I had not realized how closed down Canada still is. It was almost sad when the first morning at breakfast, Laura was ecstatic to eat in a restaurant, without a mask, and from a buffet. Sometimes, we take the little things for granted, and it was a good reminder.
My main responsibility came on Wednesday late afternoon when the International Trade Committee meeting took place. I serve as the vice chairwoman of international trade for NCBA. We were able to get some great speakers for the meeting. The first was from the U.S. Meat Export Federation, talking about the ongoing ports and container issues.
My biggest take away was that even though the ports have been a disaster, to put it nicely, we have still somehow managed to set an U.S. beef export record of over $10 billion in export sales. I can’t wait to see what will happen once the ports start running how they should.
Following USMEF, we had a guest from Great Britain talk about the British beef industry, as we are having ongoing trade talks with that country. The presentations were followed by a panel of those that spoke, along with NCBA’s international trade staff.
The highlight of the convention for me was after the international trade meeting, the British Consulate had a small reception that I was able to attend. There, I had the opportunity to meet Britain Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce and try some British beef. I even made sure to find the resident vegetarian, and of course, invited her out to the ranch in Nebraska.
I may touch on some of the convention happenings over the next couple of articles. From every convention I come away feeling absolutely mentally and physically exhausted (and I didn’t even pack one pair of heels for this trip – a first).
Is everything in the industry unicorns and butterflies right now? Absolutely not, but there are a lot of great things that are happening, and it’s going to continue to be dependent on us finding those compromises.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.