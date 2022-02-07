Convention leaves encouraging feelings about cattle industry’s future

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was great to be in Houston last week with over 6,000 cattlemen and women from throughout the U.S. and even abroad for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association annual convention. The week was crammed full of meetings, networking and one massive trade show.

Each year I continue to learn more and more about all the different sectors of the beef industry, and differences in production from state to state and region to region. We are not alike, and it continues to amaze me time after time in sitting in the discussions that we can walk away with a compromise. Not everyone may be happy, but the goal is always the same and that’s to better the industry.

This convention was a little different as it was my first one that the borders have started to open back up from COVID-19 and we were able to welcome international guests, specifically those from Mexico, Canada and Great Britain.

My part of the convention started Monday with a meeting with CNOG, the equivalent group to NCBA in Mexico. Tuberculosis in cattle continues to be a concern with our neighbors to the south. What I was impressed with the most from CNOG, is their commitment to traceability. Millions of dollars have been invested into infrastructure to get the ball rolling.

Some CNOG members are hoping with their commitment to the project that there may come a day when the M brand is no longer needed, as it diminishes hide value. The hope is that the implantation of the EID program will improve the speed of commerce. I have heard of multiple U.S. producers that have started to send cattle to be processed in Mexico because the plant availability is there and technology is coming to the forefront within those plants.