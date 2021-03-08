Empowered by strong women

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

First off, I’d like to give a huge, gigantic shout out to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. Last week the governor proclaimed March 20 as Nebraska’s “Meat on the Menu Day.”

This was in direct response to the neighboring governor proclaiming the same day as a “MeatOut” day in his state. I appreciate living in a state where even though those in politics sometimes struggle with agriculture (property tax – hint, hint) it was sure nice to have a governor that came out and support the beef industry.

I may sound like a broken record when I say it has been a zoo around here. The February recip group finished calving. I had about a two-day break before the March group started. The Boss Man and I were able to get the final group of cows home from corn stalks just in time for those calves to start hitting the ground out of the natural service cows that came from the North Place. These cows have previously been calved out in a lot, so the pasture calving is a new experience for them.

I have a theory here. Cows are pretty intelligent animals, though there are the outliers, which as we have found out especially in the last year, runs in more species than just bovines. Teaching cattle new methods of doing things is always a little bit of challenge, but one thing I have found out is that cows, like humans, like consistency.

I have seen it firsthand. If we do the same thing with most of the same people year after year, our cat-tle are pretty accepting. When someone new comes in to help, it takes a bit for the livestock to adjust. I also need to make sure and check my mood at the door. If I’m having a bad day, every single animal I work with picks up on my mood and makes it their life goal to challenge my mood. I think having live-stock humbles a person.