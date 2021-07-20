Four questions that will make life easier

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I spilled my coffee again this morning. The best part was there was a meme that I had come across this weekend that said “spilling coffee is the adult equivalent of losing your balloon.” No clue who to give the credit to on that one, but I could wholeheartedly agree.

This has been one of those weeks that you look back on and just chuckle at some of the antics that occurred along the way. I get a little fiery every once in a while, and can go on a “justifiable” rant here or there.

The week started off with me informing the interns that it does not take two of them to take the UTV over 20 miles to put a bag of salt out to the yearling grass steers. Lack of efficiency just kills me. I hate working more then I have to. Let me explain that before anyone accuses me of not putting in a solid day of work. I really dislike when extra work can be avoided. When a neighbor leaves multiple gates open and you have to travel 3 miles to find a couple head of freaked out heifers, not taking the time to re-strap a hydraulic hose that may be rubbing on the ground and it has to be replaced after spewing oil everywhere, or even the little things like having to make another cup of coffee because the first one was misplaced and by the time it was located it was long gone cold. There are so many things that just take a little extra time that could have been either prevented or done in a more intelligent way.

I struggle with this time after time. Even with something so simple as finding the interns projects for the day, I question if it is efficient and am I utilizing everyone in the best way possible. It’s an ongoing struggle. I’ve started to come up with a mental list that has helped me determine this.