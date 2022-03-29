Hanging weight adds confusion to direct beef sales

Social media, how I love to dislike it some weeks. I’m a firm believer that there is a place for it, but sometimes it’s easy to get bogged down in it.
The good news is that I had posted two different sets of replacement heifers on there, and even with the drought and the weirdness in the markets I was able to get them sold. I’m going to be doing delivery on them this coming weekend when I’m heading to Lincoln to speak at the National Block and Bridle Convention, and then the rest will go the following weekend when I’m heading to Omaha for Humanities Nebraska.
Sure, it’s a pain with hotel parking and driving in the middle of Lincoln and Omaha with a trailer, but with the price of diesel right now, it’s just better to cram everything into the same trips. Who am I kidding, though – I’ve always done it this way.
Since I was heading that direction, I thought I’d put a post out on a buy and sell page in Omaha that I could bring Flying Diamond Beef to any interested parties in my travels. I’m know that customer service is supposed to be the focus, and since I took the direct-to-consumer business “on ranch” I’ve really tried to make an effort there. But I tell you what – people can get frustrating.
The post read something like: “head over to the website and check out product and place an order.” Then the messages start coming in: “How much will a half of cow cost?” “What’s the cost on 72 briskets and one package of ground beef?” (That one may have been an exaggeration, but you get the point.)
I patiently keep saying head over to the website at this address. Everything is there, and if you have question just call or send a direct message. Then the comments come from those that may or may not have looked at the website and have decided that beef prices are “highway robbery.”
Maybe for some they are, but I can stay that since we’ve started doing direct to consumer marketing, and working on pricing in fall 2019, there has been one price increase – even though the price of everything else has gone up. But while there are those that are going to always complain about having to pay for anything, the biggest concern that I see is the utter mass confusion on pricing.
The more I deal in the business, the more I despise hanging weight. It’s usually the most confusing piece for a consumer who’s new to buying beef direct. Let me break this down more.
A consumer can pay for beef in multiple ways: live, hanging weight, finished product. Paying on live and hanging weight works out OK for those that are not using plants inspected the U.S. Department of Agriculture. But I have had numerous consumers and producers tell me how confusing it is and how upset people can get when they are paying on a hanging weight price.
For those that are asking what hanging weight is, it’s also known as the carcass weight – or what is left after you remove hide, head and some internal organs. Hanging weight will be around 60-65% of the live animal weight. For instance, if you have a 1,550-pound finished steer, the hanging weight will be around 960 pounds.
So what becomes the problem? Let me give you an example. Consumer A decided to buy a half of steer. Hanging weight on the steer was 960 pounds and the price was $3.50 per pound. Consumer A also had to pay processing, which varies from anywhere from 60 cents to $1.25 per pound depending on the processor.
Consumer A thought he was getting an amazing deal and was telling all of his friends of the “steal” he was getting. The day he went to go pick up his product he got around 480 pounds of beef to take home. Consumer A was upset. He not only yelled at the processor but threw a pound of ground beef at the processor’s head. The next call was to the producer where Consumer A informed the producer that he was nothing but a “crook” and they would never purchasing from them again.
How can we solve this confusion? The first is to explain in detail what the consumer can expect. I use a really easy formula called the “60-50.” The hanging weight should be 60% of the live weight, and then just divide the hanging weight in half and that will equal the amount of take-home product you can expect.
Now there are a variety of factors that go into this, including bones, bone in product and even grind percentage, but it’s an easy way that usually covers even an inefficient packer.
The other way to solve the confusion is consistency. I won’t sell anything on our website by hanging weight. Every package will have a set amount of weight. If you want a half a beef, you will be getting right around 250 pound of product. If you want a whole, you will be getting right around 500 pounds. If I run short or long, I’ll adjust with other product. It’s become an easy way to explain exactly what one is getting.
At this point, I no longer have wholes listed on the website. That’s because the only way we could really make it work to sell the “whole” animal was to base it on hanging weight. No thank you.
I know for some producers, with their processors that hanging weight is the only way they can sell. Please, please, please do a better job of explaining what they are getting so I don’t have to listen to all the bickering and moaning. My metal state thanks you for it!
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.