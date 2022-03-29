Hanging weight adds confusion to direct beef sales

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Social media, how I love to dislike it some weeks. I’m a firm believer that there is a place for it, but sometimes it’s easy to get bogged down in it.

The good news is that I had posted two different sets of replacement heifers on there, and even with the drought and the weirdness in the markets I was able to get them sold. I’m going to be doing delivery on them this coming weekend when I’m heading to Lincoln to speak at the National Block and Bridle Convention, and then the rest will go the following weekend when I’m heading to Omaha for Humanities Nebraska.

Sure, it’s a pain with hotel parking and driving in the middle of Lincoln and Omaha with a trailer, but with the price of diesel right now, it’s just better to cram everything into the same trips. Who am I kidding, though – I’ve always done it this way.

Since I was heading that direction, I thought I’d put a post out on a buy and sell page in Omaha that I could bring Flying Diamond Beef to any interested parties in my travels. I’m know that customer service is supposed to be the focus, and since I took the direct-to-consumer business “on ranch” I’ve really tried to make an effort there. But I tell you what – people can get frustrating.

The post read something like: “head over to the website and check out product and place an order.” Then the messages start coming in: “How much will a half of cow cost?” “What’s the cost on 72 briskets and one package of ground beef?” (That one may have been an exaggeration, but you get the point.)