Hungry world suffers from over-regulating ag

It’s looking to get a little western this week. There’s a massive winter storm coming in with predictions from a foot up to 4 feet of snow. It’s put all cattle work on hold until we see how this storm tracks.

The good news is since I wasn’t stressing to finish getting cows hauled to stalks or calves into the background lot, it’s let me catch up on some much needed sleep after getting home Friday night from Belgium and speaking at the Collaboration Platform on Agriculture which is a joint platform between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and DG-AGRI (the European Union’s ag equivalent) and their stakeholders.

It’s taken a couple of days to wrap my head around the last week, and in all honesty I’m still struggling. Out of all of the international trips that I’ve taken, this was probably one of the most eye opening. Truthfully, it kind of scared the crap out of me.

If you have not followed what is going on in the European Union over the last couple of years, there continues to be a push of stricter regulations and increased red tape for ag producers. Behind it are the topics of climate change, food security and emissions, but it goes even deeper than that. There’s the push for organic, plant-based diets. And eliminating fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, large farms and some animal agriculture seems to be an underlying chatter.

What is it doing to agriculture in the 27 countries that make up the EU? From 2010-2020 the amount of farms decreased by 25%. More than 3 million farms went out of business. I may have almost fallen out of my chair when I heard that. If you do the math, that comes out to more than 800 farms a day.

Let me say this again: the EU is losing over 800 farms a day. Still, in the conversations that I heard last week the focus is on climate, organic, deforestation, food security. There was hardly any discussion on farm retention, succession or profitability.

Why does this matter?

In 2019, 135 million people worldwide suffered from food insecurity. That number rose to 349 million in 2022. Exports and imports help solve food insecurity issues, but if you have an economic powerhouse such as the EU over-regulating producers and forcing them out of business, not only will their own people struggle but they will not be playing any part in ending global hunger.

Along with that thought process, trade regulations will get stricter. The EU already regulates GMOs and growth promoters. We have to follow those rules for exports to the EU. Imagine if they just keep piling on the rules and other countries follow suit, or it gets to the point that some in our own country start using that as a comparison. “Well the EU doesn’t use pesticides. Why should we?” “The EU has decided to focus on plant-based protein why shouldn’t we?”

Let me quit talking about what the EU is doing and instead focus on what they are thinking, especially about American agriculture. The majority of agriculture in the U.S. is perceived as “factory farming.” We focus on efficiency at the expense of the environment and animal welfare, in their eyes. Food security, safety and health is not a priority or possibly not even on our radar to them. This is the stereotype that myself and others have been given, even though it couldn’t be further from the truth.

So, why is it important that I was in Brussels? Because I could give a face to the beef industry. I could talk about the great things we are doing surrounding sustainability, animal welfare, emissions, climate, regulations and more. I could talk about how important our livelihood is, and how over-regulation plays an effect in agriculture no matter what part of the world you are from. I could dispel misinformation about factory farming and misuse of antibiotics. Most importantly, I could show support for farmers around the world that are being forced out of business because of government decisions that are being hand downed.

We need agriculture, we need producers and we need freedom to grow food.

USDA did a great job last week providing a voice of reason in a room where I questioned reasoning at times. I was also grateful that the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association had a seat at that table, along with groups like the U.S. Grains Council, Farm Bureau, Corn Growers, U.S. Dairy Council and more.

As it was said during the forum, “if you don’t have a seat at the table, you are on the menu.” If you haven’t filled out a membership form this year to any of those groups, I would, These conversations are going to continue, and unless we have input the outcomes may be ones we don’t care for.

I also am going to keep saying, get involved, tell your story because it doesn’t make a difference whether it’s in a community center in the boonies or a meeting hall in a parliament building a half a world away, we need to be supportive of agriculture. Without it ... well, most of us know how that ends.

One last thought: there are 24 official languages of the EU. In meetings, translators are provided for those. The last forum we went to on Thursday had three translators in each language for the day-long event. Each language had their own glass room overlooking the forum floor. Sometimes we don’t remember how fortunate we have it.