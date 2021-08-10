Learning perseverance in the Iceland Highlands

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I’ve tried to think about how many times I’ve written one of these columns sitting in an airplane seat. I will admit that if I’m in a seat in the sky that I’m usually a little druggy, so my apologies if this is a little muddled and unorganized.

I did not travel internationally for the first time until I was in my mid-20s with the Nebraska LEAD Program. That’s where I learned one of the greatest lessons I’ve been blessed to learn – and that is even though we may be from different parts of the world with different backgrounds, cultures, environments and experiences, we are all connected to some extent.

One of the challenges about agriculture is that I find it challenging to step away from the job to regenerate and refocus. Though sometimes it takes months of intense planning, these trips away have always been good for the mind and the soul. I come home with a renewed sense of purpose and drive.

Iceland is a gem. Surprisingly contradictory to the name, it is not covered in ice. I headed across the Atlantic to join nine other females from four different countries on a 10-day adventure. I had not met any of the women prior, which was a little nerve-wracking in itself. The Boss Man and Boss Man’s Wife asked about the upcoming trip participants, and after some preliminary social media stalking I told them three words came to mind: liberal, vegetarian, and lesbian.

While it was some of those, it was also so much more.

The trip started with a brief orientation at a small restaurant in Reykjavik and then a trek out to the Icelandic Highlands. For four days we hiked across the Highlands averaging anywhere from 7-11 miles a day of rocks, mountains, snow, black sands, creeks and rivers, and did I mention rocks? We ate on the trail, slept in mountain huts or tents along the path, and had an experience that will be tough to rival.