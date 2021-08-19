Make time for education, networking

This convention was no exception. I got to see what the market forecast looks like, what trade markets are doing, what new technology is coming forth. I heard weather predictions for the coming year, and sat in on discussions on policy issues. The list goes on and on.

That does not even include the networking that takes place, and the connections throughout the industry that one can reach out to in the upcoming year if needed. If one can’t take three days out of their “incredibly busy” schedules and participate in opportunities that may better their business, then maybe we need to rethink what we are really doing.

I had the opportunity to moderate a panel during the international trade committee. The three individuals that were on the panel talked about the numerous issues that are plaguing international markets and the U.S. export market. I had some knowledge of this. Earlier in the week I had received a phone call that was telling me that six weights in Australia were bringing around $2.90 USD. China is becoming a huge player on beef trade, and thankfully for the U.S., our trade agreement with them is a lot better than it is with some of the other countries.

Whatever your views are on China, they are going to continue to buy U.S. beef and we will continue to see exports to there growing. They do have the potential to really affect the export markets, which hopefully will domino down to the cow-calf guy.

I don’t care what national association you get involved in, but I do highly you encourage to become a member of one or even all of them. I may take the time to go to a convention here or there, but what I do not have is the time to be spending daily on lobbying in D.C., educating others, or working toward promotion of our industry. While we may not agree on everything, there is a lot of common ground that we do agree upon. Sometimes we forget that we need to be progressing forward to have this industry succeed instead of insulting each other on Twitter.