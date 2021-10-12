Mental health should be top priority for ag groups

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Oct. 10 was World Mental Health Day. The day provides an opportunity for all mental health stakeholders to talk about their work and what more needs to be done worldwide for those suffering.

Mental health encompasses a wide range of conditions that affect mood, thinking and behavior. It’s usually broken down into different disorders that included anxiety, mood, psychotic, eating, impulse control, addiction, personality, obsessive-compulsive and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The last year and a half with the pandemic has put a lot of additional strain on people, whether it be financial, social or fear. With the strain there has been an increased need for those that are in the mental health fields, and what we are finding out is that there is not enough programs or personnel out there for all the people that do need help.

Mental health in the past has been a topic that I feel has been taboo to talk about, especially in agriculture. We were raised with that “suck it up, buttercup” mentality. You weren’t allowed to show a weakness, and unfortunately for most, mental struggles were seen as a weakness. By some, they still are considered a weakness.

How tough of a situation is it? For those involved in agriculture, the suicide rate is over 3.5 times that of the general population. Yes, you read that correct, 3.5 times. We evidently are not doing enough to recognize the stressors from climate, markets, workload, physical demands, family issues and whatever else may add to that list. This should be one of the top priorities for agriculture organizations.