My kind of America

Happy belated Fourth of July! It was a hot one in western Nebraska. Fortunately, we got a little bit of rain last week which will bide us a little more time, but the pastures are definitely burning up with the miserable temps and obnoxious wind. I don’t care for the heat, even though the Boss Man and I constantly tell our North Carolina intern “it’s a dry heat.”

Along with the heat, the lovely deer flies had a massive hatch this year. Personally, I take great enjoyment out of swatting the annoying buggers.

The temps look like they are going to maintain this week, which makes it a great time to put in CIDRS on the AI group of cows. (That might be a little bit of sarcasm.) I’m trying a little bit of a different protocol this year. We’ll see how it goes, but it makes sense on paper which at least is a good start.

Then the birthday celebration will begin. I’m sure most of the day will be in the hayfield, but one just has to be grateful that there is some hay.

Last week the Boss Man, Boss Man’s Wife and I were able to get away for a little bit. I headed out with a trailer load for multiple stops at the sale barn, ATV dealership and bull delivery to North Dakota, then joined them and the rest of the family in Rapid City.

The following day we hung out at Mount Rushmore, Reptile Gardens and the indoor water park before I headed out that evening to go back to the ranch.

My niece and nephew are a blast to hang out with, and I do not get to see them enough. Somehow I end up doing things I probably wouldn’t if they weren’t around, like going down a giant water slide that resembles a toilet bowl.

In typical fashion, trying to take my mind of off dying a horrible toilet death, I got to wondering if they used comet to clean it. And if someone gets stuck do they pull out a giant plunger? All necessary questions, I’m sure! Fortunately, I survived, but it was close.

One really neat part about the trip is that there was a U.S. citizenship ceremony going on at Mount Rushmore. I can’t think of very many places that would be more patriotic to become a U.S. citizen than Mount Rushmore. There was so much excitement and joy surrounding the event, and it was hard not to get excited for those that were there.

I think so highly of those that come to the U.S. and put the time and effort into becoming a citizen. I know people personally that have gone through the citizenship process, and they celebrate that anniversary just like they do a birthday or wedding anniversary.

I love the Fourth of July, and the number one reason is I love the patriotism of people. Why can’t we have that year round? Why can’t small towns wave numerous flags year around? Why can’t we decorate houses and businesses with the red, white and blue? Let’s all wear flag shirts and freedom hats and Busch Light cardboard cowboy hats. That’s the America I would love to see year round.

Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.

