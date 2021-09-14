Proof in our product

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Well, who would have thought. I’m writing on another plane. Fortunately, this is the last plane trip for a while.

I made a quick trip down to Forth Worth to participate on a panel for Neogen’s Igenity Beef. I have mentioned Neogen before and talked about one aspect of the company, and that’s analyzing the DNA that we collect and utilize for our commercial herd and Flying Diamond Beef. It was a great symposium that brought in producers and those involved in the industry from all over the U.S. The two topics of focus were traceability and sustainability – which just happened to go right with what happened last week.

Sen. Cory Booker introduced a bill, along with a couple other senators that reintroduces mandatory country of origin labeling (MCOOL). Now if you have read the bill, and believe me I have, the short version of it is if the bill passes, we have one year to get a trade agreement in place that will allow for country labeling with our neighbors to the north and the south, otherwise it will just go into effect.

Let me put it this way – do you know the feeling of the neighbor’s bug-eye, ugly as sin, frame score 7, 150-pound birthweight (insert breed here) bull getting into your purebred (insert breed here) herd? This was the response from Canada and Mexico. Who cares right? Well surprisingly there are a lot of producers, stockers, feeders and packers that do. Trade retaliations are not only tough, but they can also be detrimental, and we do a lot more trade with those two countries than just beef and live cattle. If you think other industries won’t be pulled into this mess, I hope you are right because I’ll beg to differ.