I had my first calving nightmare. It must mean that calving season is coming up around the corner. Granted from a calendar perspective it should still be over a month off, but evidently my brain has another thought process.

Every year during the season I have this recurring dream that I leave a cow locked up in a pen and forgot about her until she is long past skin and bones. There is absolutely no reason for this nightmare. It has never happened in real life, but what a frustrating ordeal.

I remember a couple of years ago when the nightmare showed up for the first time. The following morning I had to head up to the barn first thing and check. It’s the only time I’ve done that. I’m fully aware now that that same exact nightmare will occur, possibly a couple times a season. The best part is the cow is a Hereford, and we haven’t had a Hereford on the place in years. Somebody please explain that one to me.

This year, I had a different calving dream. We are out of straw bales right now. I had bought some a couple of years ago that continued to make decent bedding in the barn, but I’m finally down to the last part of a bale.

Now a side note should be made. One of the advantages of May calving is usually the lack of needing barn bedding. So there I was, off somewhere in la la land thanks to a couple of gummies (no, not the Colorado kind, but some new ones I had purchased that were magnesium and melatonin.) Next thing I know I have some red cow with a black calf (not for sure where that one came from either) that was needing a pen bedded in the barn and all I had was rushes. Mind you these weren’t normal rushes. These were grab a pitchfork, water is streaming off of them rushes.

Sunday morning as soon as I arrived to the feedlot I sent a text to a friend to get some straw bales coming. I refuse to live my life the next month being woken up by watery rush dreams.

Speaking of rushes, hay hauling is going on full force, and what I mean by full force is trying to sneak a load in here or there while Mother Nature is not looking. The route consists of 11 miles of gravel, around 3 miles of highway, a couple more miles of single lane gravel, and then around a mile of cow trail and soft meadow. With the condition our roads are in right now it’s like a pharmaceutical company advertisement for headache meds and body aches.

The Boss Man worked forever on the stack yard to move the December glaciers out of the way to try and get access to the bales. Hopefully by the end of this week I can have all of it hauled over to the feedlot. Meanwhile I’m keeping fingers, toes and everything else crossed that the end of this winter is in sight.

Not much else exciting is going on right now. Fall cows pregged up a lot better than I was expecting. We are working yearling heifers this week to start the replacement process, and needing to think about starting to get the barns in shape for when calving does come – besides in my dreams, in the middle of the night.