Sharing our story, worldwide

I had someone send me a post a while back that said “Ranchers don’t retire, they just die.”

I had a conversation this weekend with a vegetarian from the U.K. that was visiting the ranch (I’ll get into that story in a bit). I said that once in a while I wonder what it would be like to work a 9-5 job. Come Friday evening, you would just walk away for the weekend. You could focus on your family, your social relationships, clean your house, work in your yard, watch a day of college football. Come Monday morning, you’d dread going back to work and be counting every hour until the next Friday evening rolls around. OK, that part may be true only for some.

Yes, I’ve thought about it a time or two, then I usually start chuckling because who are we kidding? I would go stir crazy, and not in a good way. One weekend of voluntarily being around people and not having ranch life gnawing in every corner of my brain, and I would probably lose a couple years of my life, not to mention a part of my sanity. I would have to eat my body weight in DQ Blizzards to help cope. Heaven forbid! I don’t need to do that.

Last week was a great one for the ranch. We opened our doors (or gates) to some great people. The first individuals visited earlier in the week from Alabama. It was great to take a quick tour around and talk cattle, poultry and direct-to-consumer businesses.

The cattle industry in Alabama is unique, as they don’t have the finishing opportunities that we take for granted in Nebraska. With different breeds of cattle that are more heat resistant, marketing can definitely be a challenge. Sometimes it makes more sense to send the cattle halfway across the states to better marketing opportunities instead of struggling with those in the south. I was able to reach out to a couple of feeders and have them set up a couple of visits for new opportunities.

Saturday morning started bright and early with a film crew out that’s based in Kansas City. With the crew of three, there were another two members who traveled out to watch and assist in the shoot.

The shoot took most of the day with touring the ranch, looking through cattle, moving cattle and interviews with myself, our veterinarian, and even the Boss Man got interviewed, much to his dismay.

That evening was a beautiful night to move cattle during the “golden hour.” With three camera guys and a drone, the shots with the landscape and cattle were phenomenal.

Around the time we were just getting finished moving we had additional guests coming up the road from Lincoln and the U.K. They were spending one night at the ranch to look at some property we manage for them, some which was their first time seeing in person.

There were 11 of us standing on the road visiting, and later that evening for supper (dinner to some) the conversations didn’t stop.

For some that day it was their first ranch visit. For others it was one of many, but the laughter around the tables that evening made me appreciate how blessed we are to be able to share our love for the land and livestock with others from all over the world. But most importantly, we need to share it because every one of those individuals will tell another person about that ranch they visited in western Nebraska and the experience that they had. And hopefully opinions and perceptions will continue to change.

Today moving heifers, I’m on horseback. I have a UTV riding alongside with two individuals, one from Switzerland, one from Ireland. I have to smile because both of them are carrying on like kids on Christmas morning. I’m truly blessed.