Stick with your herd goals

March 20 was the first day of spring. I couldn’t have been more excited for this day to arrive, though it seems it sometimes makes no difference, because Mother Nature can still throw in multiple storms. But at least in theory it’s nice to think of.
My favorite thing this time of the year is the return of all of the waterfowl. I mentioned before that we live in a valley, and there’s a lake that goes throughout the entire L-shaped valley. It is a bird mecca. Some days the commotion coming from the lake is so noisy that I almost struggle to hear myself think.
Springtime also means calving and bull sale season. Calving start date around here is April 30, so I’m sure around the 15th I’ll start seeing some newbies. I’m excited about calving this year, and also just a tad bit nervous.
With bringing the other cowherd home and combining the two, I’ll be calving out double the amount of cows in the same timeframe. We used to have multiple groups that started calving in February and ran through June.
This year, the heifers are supposed to start the same time. There will be at least one week I’m sure might be a little bit of a cluster with the timed AI cows, but hopefully the spring storms are not very brutal.
I’ve been working on selling some heifers and bulls the last two weeks. It’s a weird marketplace right now. The drought and lack of hay seems to be pushing people to downsize. I’ll glance through the pile of sale catalogs every now and then and the one area where I don’t see a lack of feed is in some of the production sales.
I’ve been doing a lot of thinking lately. I wonder – where did we get such a separation between what I see in a catalog and what I see in a pasture? I was trying to look up some of the history this last week when I was sitting on yet another Zoom call.
I can’t find anything definite about when people first started to clip cattle. I have a black and white picture of a Hereford bull hanging behind the shop office desk. The bull was one that my great grandfather had and was supposed to be stellar at that time. It looks like someone cleaned up his front end and topline with a pair of clippers. He’s also standing knee high in straw, which is also a current pet peeve of mine that I struggle to understand.
I’m trying to think about this in terms of human standards. When I was in college, I lived across from a Papa John’s pizza. We made friends with some of the delivery people and at times if there were leftover pizzas come the end of the night, they would swing by and drop them off. I didn’t gain a lot of weight, but I was definitely a different body shape then I had been when I was spending the summers active on the ranch. When I would head back home on break, I would struggle until I was back into “ranching” shape.
So how is this any different than taking a bull that resembles a feedlot steer, picking him up at a production sale and then taking him to the Sandhills of Nebraska, turning him out with a herd of cows and saying, “here, go take your fat butt and do your job.” It’s like taking a sumo wrestler and telling him to run a marathon!
It’s been a couple years since I bought a bull at a production sale. I was tired of bringing home bulls that would look all shiny when I turned them out with the cows, and when the breeding season was over, I couldn’t tell any difference between them and what we were raising ourselves.
I’ll continue to go to a couple sales a year just to look at offspring and see what kind of genetics I might be interested in AI’ing to, but the purebred side has lost my business because of making cattle that I struggle to see fitting in on our operation.
This last week I was selling the heavy end off of our yearling heifers. I got numerous messages asking why I was selling them, and the answer was “they just don’t fit.” Yes, they are older. Yes, they are powerful. And, absolutely, I’d like to keep almost every one of them for myself. But they don’t fit my goals, and that is to have herd uniformity and consistency.
I struggle a lot of time with decisions like this, but at the end of the day I have to understand that I’m not selling one animal, I’m trying to sell a herd. I wish all of those that are having productions sales the best of luck, though. For those buying, really think about those herd goals you want to have. As tough and tempting as it may be, stick with them.
