Stick with your herd goals

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

March 20 was the first day of spring. I couldn’t have been more excited for this day to arrive, though it seems it sometimes makes no difference, because Mother Nature can still throw in multiple storms. But at least in theory it’s nice to think of.

My favorite thing this time of the year is the return of all of the waterfowl. I mentioned before that we live in a valley, and there’s a lake that goes throughout the entire L-shaped valley. It is a bird mecca. Some days the commotion coming from the lake is so noisy that I almost struggle to hear myself think.

Springtime also means calving and bull sale season. Calving start date around here is April 30, so I’m sure around the 15th I’ll start seeing some newbies. I’m excited about calving this year, and also just a tad bit nervous.

With bringing the other cowherd home and combining the two, I’ll be calving out double the amount of cows in the same timeframe. We used to have multiple groups that started calving in February and ran through June.

This year, the heifers are supposed to start the same time. There will be at least one week I’m sure might be a little bit of a cluster with the timed AI cows, but hopefully the spring storms are not very brutal.

I’ve been working on selling some heifers and bulls the last two weeks. It’s a weird marketplace right now. The drought and lack of hay seems to be pushing people to downsize. I’ll glance through the pile of sale catalogs every now and then and the one area where I don’t see a lack of feed is in some of the production sales.