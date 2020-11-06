There was a book published in 1983 called “Old Bones the Wonder Horse.” It was written about a thoroughbred gelding named Exterminator that won the Kentucky Derby in 1918 at 30-1 odds and only continued to get better with age. The more races he ran, the more weight the handicappers would throw in his saddle pad.
Even though I was in grade school when I read the story of Old Bones over and over, there was one adage written in the book that has always stuck in my mind.
“There was a camel whose back was broke. One more straw made the poor beast croak. Thank goodness Old Bones is a thoroughbred, ‘cause if he was a camel, he’d be dead.”
When times have gotten tough over the years, my mind reverts directly back to Old Bones.
I had that conversation with my best friend this week. Where is that breaking point? When does a body say “I’m maxed out on stress and it’s enough?”
There have been a couple times this week that I felt my body was done, then I’d get an email, a phone call or someone would share something on social media that would slap me in the face and I’d just keep pushing forward.
Sometimes the mind seems to outperform the body, but there comes a point that even the mind is just too tired.
I think that everyone has struggled at some point this year, and realizing that it’s OK to not be on our “A” game every day is part of the healing process.
So what’s the solution? For me personally, it’s focusing on work. There is nothing like clear, cool air and open range to help. With that, I need to make sure that I’m doing what I can to support my body. The end of Daylight Savings Time makes it a good time to start focusing on getting back to the gym, watching what I eat, focusing on friends and family, and maybe even taking a couple of minutes here or there for “me” time. Instead of feeling guilty about it, I need to understand that it’s what I need to do in order to ensure my health and wellbeing.
I do know for sure right now that coffee does not help and neither does alcohol, and hopefully once the election is over we can get back to hugging people (and yes, that’s sarcasm), because I think a little more human interaction may not be a bad thing.
While I’ll be weaning this week and trying to get cornstalks ready for winter grazing for cows, hopefully the mind will clear. I know life will be full of rollercoasters for a while, but I’ll continue to find ways to maybe be that thoroughbred and not a camel.