The frustrations of fly control

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Happy belated Father’s Day! The Boss Man and I finished putting up a hillside of alfalfa mix first thing Sunday morning. It’s a dryland hillside that we can use a towline on if we get totally desperate, which may have to happen with the brutal temps, winds and not a rain drop in sight.

What is lacking in rain, the weevils, flies and grasshoppers are making up for. I’ve developed a lot of opinion on flies and fly control over the last week. If it says “natural” that just as well should translate to “it won’t work.”

If I’m sitting in the office something will get destroyed with the flyswatter. The latest casualty was the “M” on my laptop. For some reason, the buggers are even in my house right now. The other night it was about 1:30 in the morning, and in typical summer fashion I had somehow fallen asleep on the couch. I decided I needed to rehydrate so I filled a glass of water from the dispenser on the fridge. A fly was buzzing, so I went on a mission to destroy the fly. Evidently, I left the very full glass on the dispenser, and one resounding dead fly attempt later, the glass teetered and fell all the way across the floor. I said “heck with it” and went back to the couch. (The glass was plastic-so no concern for the four-legged holy terror.) The following morning, I work up expecting a gigantic mess, but it is so dry in western Nebraska right now that the house drank all of the water.

We will start branding this week. With a pretty rookie crew this year, the Boss Man and I decided to throw them all right in and start with our largest group and the biggest calves. I was supposed to have a past intern come up to help, but she decided to break her arm the Saturday before – which I guess is a pretty good excuse to get out of helping. In all seriousness though I’m glad it wasn’t more than an arm and it doesn’t sound like surgery is necessary.