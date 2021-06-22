The frustrations of fly control

Happy belated Father’s Day! The Boss Man and I finished putting up a hillside of alfalfa mix first thing Sunday morning. It’s a dryland hillside that we can use a towline on if we get totally desperate, which may have to happen with the brutal temps, winds and not a rain drop in sight.
What is lacking in rain, the weevils, flies and grasshoppers are making up for. I’ve developed a lot of opinion on flies and fly control over the last week. If it says “natural” that just as well should translate to “it won’t work.”
If I’m sitting in the office something will get destroyed with the flyswatter. The latest casualty was the “M” on my laptop. For some reason, the buggers are even in my house right now. The other night it was about 1:30 in the morning, and in typical summer fashion I had somehow fallen asleep on the couch. I decided I needed to rehydrate so I filled a glass of water from the dispenser on the fridge. A fly was buzzing, so I went on a mission to destroy the fly. Evidently, I left the very full glass on the dispenser, and one resounding dead fly attempt later, the glass teetered and fell all the way across the floor. I said “heck with it” and went back to the couch. (The glass was plastic-so no concern for the four-legged holy terror.) The following morning, I work up expecting a gigantic mess, but it is so dry in western Nebraska right now that the house drank all of the water.
We will start branding this week. With a pretty rookie crew this year, the Boss Man and I decided to throw them all right in and start with our largest group and the biggest calves. I was supposed to have a past intern come up to help, but she decided to break her arm the Saturday before – which I guess is a pretty good excuse to get out of helping. In all seriousness though I’m glad it wasn’t more than an arm and it doesn’t sound like surgery is necessary.
I know most everybody is on the downhill side of branding or are already done, so this is a little late to the party. With everything that has happened over the last year, we now have anyone that either works for us on the ranch or helps us sign a liability waiver. Is it a foolproof method that nothing will happen if something does happen? No, it’s not. But it does give us a little comfort in knowing that if it does that we did make those aware of everything that can happen.
Along with liability waivers we now have two large signs on the road coming into the ranch valley that talk about equine activities and ranch activities and that we are not responsible for anything that happens. These are like signs that you may see at a fairground, arena, or sale barn. I guess I was probably the last one to think about why these aren’t on ranches also – especially when so many ranches are utilizing outside help.
I think the greatest addition to the family this year has been trackers by SPOT. The Boss Man and I both carry them with us at all times whether we are on the ranch or off. With cell service that is not dependable, I wanted to get us something were we could not only be located in case we hadn’t been heard from, but also had the ability to call emergency personnel also if needed. These devices do that, along with having custom message capability which I haven’t really played with much. The other great part is that you can also sign up for roadside assistance with your plan. Whether it’s you pickup or ATV that breaks down, you can call for help.
I have us both on a plan that gives two-minute updates on our location. We have an app downloaded on each of our cell phones so we can see where the other is at any time. The info can also be accessed from a laptop or iPad.
We have been using the devices now for a couple of months, and I’ve been pretty pleased with them. It’s saved a number of phone calls asking “when are you going to be home,” and it’s also saved a lot of worry when it’s getting dark out and the other party has yet to arrive. I think the biggest comfort for me, though, was when I was pasture tagging cows this calving season. It provided a sense of security I didn’t have.
I will admit, it does take a bit of courage to carry a tracker around full time – especially if a parent can access it. There has been a time or two that I’ll come to work the following morning and the Boss Man will ask how the local establishment was the night before. Well, at least it doesn’t have as many flies there.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.