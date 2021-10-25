'Trucker mode' offers a change of perspective

Every week these articles sneak up on me. It seems like I just wrote one and the next one is due. I was able to find a driver this morning as we are heading up to Alliance to finish fencing a cornstalk-Sudan pivot so I could make a little better use of the drive time and get one of these written.
Most of the winter grazing that we use requires fencing. I guess like some ranch activities, fencing may not be the most enjoyable on the list, but I appreciate the workout – or so that’s what I like to tell myself.
We got our replacements home from some lease ground Sunday, and I’ll be working on getting the fall calvers home this week from the same lease ground. It was an interesting day, as I was in full-out trucker mode. I know there are a lot of you out there that drive semis and even pots, but holy cow!
We went down to Julesburg, Colorado last Friday to pick up the trailer. Surely the smartest thing to do is to have someone that hasn’t driven a pot before drive one home in the dark. Fortunately, it was across mostly desolate roads where I could max out at 45 mph. My white knuckles and I could go at our own pace.
I was mentally preparing myself for my first loads on Sunday, and for some reason that rolled over into my dreams. Friday night I showed up at an airport driving a semi where I bought some little girl a $300 piñata. Saturday night, I got into a truck show where I found a can of diet Dr. Pepper and I took a drink of before I realized it was a spitter. (Disclaimer here: no one has spitters on the ranch, so I have no clue where this dream came from).
Then Sunday night in dreamland I apprehended a burglar with a small rocking chair while the semi was running outside. If any of you analyze dreams and want to attempt those, please do, because I’m a little confused.
Sunday rolled around and three of us headed up to the lease ground. I will say it was a slow day, but I didn’t do anything too stupid. My backing up was pretty spot on, I didn’t get stuck, and I didn’t hit anything. I thought it was a very successful day.
I’ve been around cattle pots all of my life, but straddling the loading ramp in the semi was such a different perspective that I had to pause for a second. We try to really be competent around here at multiple jobs and have the ability to sub in or switch around as needed, but stepping outside our comfort zone can be a huge challenge.
It got me thinking, how many times are all of us guilty of just doing a project because we have the ability to instead of teaching someone else how to do it? How many of you have grain cart drivers that have never done anything besides drive a grain cart? Or how many of you have the same person in the same spot when processing cattle?
We used to be really guilty of this. The same people did the same job every year, and then we started using interns more. If you have those that are willing and want to learn, it’s been an eye opener for us to learn how to take the time to slow up and teach them.
A good example of this would be when we weaned this year. Historically, I’ve been up at the front collecting data, giving vaccines or operating the chute. This year, I worked in the back alleyway while the interns were up front with the Boss Man. Yet, when we ran the cows through to weigh and body condition score, I moved back up to the front and the interns went to the back, just for the consistency on body condition scoring. The more well-rounded we can make ourselves and our crew, hopefully the better the likelihood for success.
Here’s my soapbox for a paragraph: We have a lot of division in the ag industry. Sometimes it’s just one or two topics that will cause groups to have nothing to do with each other, even though they may be in agreement on 100 other topics. The more opportunities we have to look at things from a different perspective (including through your legs, backwards and upside down) maybe we will come to a day where we can really start to understand each other – or at least find some coming ground.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.