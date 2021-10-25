'Trucker mode' offers a change of perspective

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Every week these articles sneak up on me. It seems like I just wrote one and the next one is due. I was able to find a driver this morning as we are heading up to Alliance to finish fencing a cornstalk-Sudan pivot so I could make a little better use of the drive time and get one of these written.

Most of the winter grazing that we use requires fencing. I guess like some ranch activities, fencing may not be the most enjoyable on the list, but I appreciate the workout – or so that’s what I like to tell myself.

We got our replacements home from some lease ground Sunday, and I’ll be working on getting the fall calvers home this week from the same lease ground. It was an interesting day, as I was in full-out trucker mode. I know there are a lot of you out there that drive semis and even pots, but holy cow!

We went down to Julesburg, Colorado last Friday to pick up the trailer. Surely the smartest thing to do is to have someone that hasn’t driven a pot before drive one home in the dark. Fortunately, it was across mostly desolate roads where I could max out at 45 mph. My white knuckles and I could go at our own pace.

I was mentally preparing myself for my first loads on Sunday, and for some reason that rolled over into my dreams. Friday night I showed up at an airport driving a semi where I bought some little girl a $300 piñata. Saturday night, I got into a truck show where I found a can of diet Dr. Pepper and I took a drink of before I realized it was a spitter. (Disclaimer here: no one has spitters on the ranch, so I have no clue where this dream came from).