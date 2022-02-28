World, social conflicts frustrating to watch

What the heck happened? Just a week ago I was listening to news about mandates, and now it’s news on air raids and war.

I’ve been flipping back and forth between every news station. The variation in reports and the blame game is mind boggling.

I had the opportunity to visit Ukraine in early 2000 with the Nebraska LEAD Program. The places they talk about I can still see in my mind. Maybe that’s why the jokes and memes on social media are so frustrating to me, because I remember the people. I remember the pride, especially at Lviv State University where their classrooms rivaled those here in the 1970s, but they were so proud nonetheless.

I remember the overnight train ride from Moscow to Ukraine. Crossing the border in the middle of the night and the border patrol banging on doors demanding to see passports. I remember staying in Moscow and talking politics and visiting Red Square where the hotel was heavily patrolled with gun power that I’d question is legal here in the U.S.

Maybe those images make me more sympathetic to what’s going on, but I do know this it has raised a lot of questions in my mind.

If we were in this position, would we see the response from our citizens? Would our leadership respond with “I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition?” I’d like to think that a lot of our citizens would wait in line at a gas station to pick up weapons. Of course, we all know that some in the Midwest would have enough arms to hand out to stock full communities.