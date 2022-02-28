World, social conflicts frustrating to watch

What the heck happened? Just a week ago I was listening to news about mandates, and now it’s news on air raids and war.
I’ve been flipping back and forth between every news station. The variation in reports and the blame game is mind boggling.
I had the opportunity to visit Ukraine in early 2000 with the Nebraska LEAD Program. The places they talk about I can still see in my mind. Maybe that’s why the jokes and memes on social media are so frustrating to me, because I remember the people. I remember the pride, especially at Lviv State University where their classrooms rivaled those here in the 1970s, but they were so proud nonetheless.
I remember the overnight train ride from Moscow to Ukraine. Crossing the border in the middle of the night and the border patrol banging on doors demanding to see passports. I remember staying in Moscow and talking politics and visiting Red Square where the hotel was heavily patrolled with gun power that I’d question is legal here in the U.S.
Maybe those images make me more sympathetic to what’s going on, but I do know this it has raised a lot of questions in my mind.
If we were in this position, would we see the response from our citizens? Would our leadership respond with “I don’t need a ride, I need ammunition?” I’d like to think that a lot of our citizens would wait in line at a gas station to pick up weapons. Of course, we all know that some in the Midwest would have enough arms to hand out to stock full communities.
I pray for Ukraine, and for those that are defending what is theirs.
Since I’m already wound up, last week there was an article that came out in Tri-State Neighbor (part of the Lee family publications that I also write for). The article was about two young guys that are building their dream ranching together in South Dakota. While many positive comments came out, there were some that showed up on Twitter that in all honesty people should be ashamed of.
Diversity in any industry should be welcomed. Now, I don’t believe your skin tone, gender or sexual orientation should matter on how you do a job or fulfill a dream. Believe me, I could write a book about everything I’ve heard being a single female rancher.
We all have faults, just like we all have strengths, and if young people want to get involved in our industry we need to welcome them. I try really hard to not judge, and you should too – especially with people we have never met.
A couple of years ago, I was at a meeting having a conversation with another attendee. He asked if Ii had ever heard of Jaclyn Wilson, since she was another female rancher he claimed to know. I said the name sounded familiar and he went on to tell me how “she” thought on certain ways and what kind of individual she was.
I asked if he had ever met “her” and he finally admitted he never had. As I was getting ready to leave the conversation, he talked about what great a future I had in the industry and how much he appreciated visiting with me.
I was getting ready to walk away and he goes, “I never caught your name.”
“It’s Jaclyn Wilson. Nice to actually meet you.”
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.