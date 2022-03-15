Zooming from one thing to another on the ranch

It’s been a whirlwind two days trying to get cows hauled home from cornstalks. I have a couple more loads left to do today, and hopefully that will be the end until whatever fall may bring.
It’s going to be interesting to see if there are very many cornstalks available for grazing next winter based off of input costs and drought conditions. Around here more and more formers are bailing corn stalks, and you can always tell the fields that did. When the wind starts blowing, so does the dust.
The time change is just messing everyone up right now on the ranch. Someone told me this weekend that the time change doesn’t affect ranchers because they still work from sun up to sundown. I beg to differ. Since the time change, it seems more like I work from dark to dark, to heck with any sunlight.
A couple of years ago I was visiting a farm in New Zealand where they had a number of employees. The schedule for all the employees was written on this big whiteboard in their office. I’m not for sure why we had never thought of that before on the ranch, but when I got home that was implemented into our shop office.
Everyone has their own separate color, the ranch work is in a different color, and the beef business is in a whole other color. Some months, one can hardly even find the days because of how much writing is on the calendar.
The Boss Man and I were sitting in the office visiting last week and he brought up the fact that there was a lot of blue, which just happens to be my color, covering the calendar already for this month. I agreed, but the great majority of it is Zoom calls.
That has been one good thing that has come out of the pandemic. People have realized that it’s OK to use technology to have a meeting instead of meeting face-to-face. Sure, the social interaction once in a while is nice but as a lot of us in rural Nebraska can attest to, we really don’t need as much social interaction as some do.
I have found I have a love-hate relationship with Zoom calls. I appreciate the cost savings and time savings and not having to travel miles upon miles to meetings that take full days or multiple days out of my schedule to meet in person. But there have been some challenges.
I never really worried much about the ranchers being the ones caught on Zoom calls in their underwear, but I have worn every other kind of attire. I’ve come straight from the barn after pulling a calf, so covered in stench that my eyes were watering during the meeting. I’ve caught my appearance after calls where I have rings of dirt, grease or cow manure on my face or in my hair.
I’ve brought baby calves into meetings, broke up a dog fight, had my Malinois jump into my lap, and have had employees walk in and out on full-discussion mode.
I’ve taken calls in the tractor, on horseback and waiting for water to pump. My personal favorite was this morning when I had to pull the cattle pot over so I could participate in a Zoom meeting with Sen. Deb Fischer for Nebraska Humanities. At least I had no worries about her not understanding ranchers doing rancher things.
I’ve been later to more Zoom calls than to any in-person meeting. I always tell myself I have time for one more thing before I have to find service, and I am usually wrong.
I finally figured out how to blur my background so I could quit hiding the bottles of “coffee additives” before each meeting. I’ve also found a couple of habits that I’ve picked up along the way.
I just don’t care as much on Zoom about my personal appearance. I’ve dialed into meetings realizing at the last moment that I have on a ball cap or sweatshirt. At the same time, I’ve learned one little trick: red lipstick will make me look 100 times more put together and less frazzled than I feel.
If I’m past the point of embarrassment and have to take a couple minutes to run home and at least try and look presentable, I have discovered I’ll always grab the mouthwash. I still have no explanation for this. Evidently I have a deep seated fear of bad breath on my laptop.
Connectivity has been an issue multiple times. I’ll get frozen mid-sentence, get knocked off the color, or my personal pet peeve is when I’m on a speaker roll and I get paused, ,prompting the listeners to ask “can you repeat all that again please?”
I did get Starlink internet service a little over a month ago, which made a big difference.
While I hope we get to the point where everyone is comfortable meeting in person again, I hope we continue to hold some virtual meetings. It has opened all of us up to a new platform I don’t think some knew existed.
Jaclyn Wilson is more than a rancher, raising Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. She’s an artist with a welder’s torch. She holds leadership positions with several agriculture organizations. She can be reached at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. This column represents the views of one person and are not necessarily the opinion of the Midwest Messenger.