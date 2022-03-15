Zooming from one thing to another on the ranch

Jaclyn Wilson Jaclyn Wilson raises Red Angus cattle at Wilson Ranch near Lakeside, Nebraska. Send comments to her at jaclyn@flyingdiamondgenetics.com. Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s been a whirlwind two days trying to get cows hauled home from cornstalks. I have a couple more loads left to do today, and hopefully that will be the end until whatever fall may bring.

It’s going to be interesting to see if there are very many cornstalks available for grazing next winter based off of input costs and drought conditions. Around here more and more formers are bailing corn stalks, and you can always tell the fields that did. When the wind starts blowing, so does the dust.

The time change is just messing everyone up right now on the ranch. Someone told me this weekend that the time change doesn’t affect ranchers because they still work from sun up to sundown. I beg to differ. Since the time change, it seems more like I work from dark to dark, to heck with any sunlight.

A couple of years ago I was visiting a farm in New Zealand where they had a number of employees. The schedule for all the employees was written on this big whiteboard in their office. I’m not for sure why we had never thought of that before on the ranch, but when I got home that was implemented into our shop office.

Everyone has their own separate color, the ranch work is in a different color, and the beef business is in a whole other color. Some months, one can hardly even find the days because of how much writing is on the calendar.

The Boss Man and I were sitting in the office visiting last week and he brought up the fact that there was a lot of blue, which just happens to be my color, covering the calendar already for this month. I agreed, but the great majority of it is Zoom calls.