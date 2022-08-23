More cattle going to market due to drought

Cattle markets continue to position themselves ahead of the expected decline in the number of cattle. Persistent drought in parts of the country is pushing cattle to market, and this will mean less available cattle down the line.

“Nothing has changed from last week or the week before that,” University of Tennessee Extension ag economist Andrew Griffith says. “The anticipated future reduction in market-ready cattle is the driver of the market, which means packers will compete for today’s cattle knowing they will be paying higher prices six months from now and even higher prices a year from now.”

He says even if some trends are expected, it is difficult to say for sure what numbers the beef and cattle markets will see.

“One may figure that beef prices will increase while cattle prices are increasing, but there is no guarantee beef prices will increase at the same rate,” Griffith says. “There is no certainty in any part of the cattle market, but the closest thing to it is that finished cattle prices will increase. Will they reach record prices and exceed the $171 record set in November 2014? The answer is that there is a good possibility, but guessing the ceiling would be difficult.”

Beef production this year is up, based on more cows and heifers being sent to market.

“Based on the weekly federally inspected beef production values, beef production the first 33 weeks of 2022 totaled 17.57 billion pounds compared to 17.33 billion pounds the same 33 weeks in 2021, which is a 1.4% increase year over year,” Griffith says. “The increase in production in 2022 stems from increased cow slaughter and heifer slaughter.”

He expects this increase in production to continue until the national herd can shift into expansion mode again, which will mean far fewer cattle going to market.

“The slaughter of cows and heifers will persist at an increased rate and keep beef production escalated until the drought wanes or until the market runs out of animals,” Griffith says. “Once the industry moves back to herd expansion mode, beef production will likely decline tremendously. A reduction in production will result in higher boxed beef prices, reduction in beef exports, and an increase in beef imports.”