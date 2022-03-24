Panel: Checkoff key to soybean shipments

NEW ORLEANS, La. — For the Commodity Classic, farmers made their way to New Orleans, like so many of the crops they grow across the country.

At the event, members of the United Soybean Board talked about the latest news in the industry and the impact of the soybean checkoff. Some of the discussion included props, such as a shoe made using soybean products.

When Gary Berg, a farmer from southern Illinois, 75 miles east of St. Louis, took a turn speaking, he described a larger visual aide rolling by the Ernst N. Morial Convention Center.

“My prop is the Mississippi River,” he said.

Berg said he hauls the bulk of his corn, soybeans and wheat to a river terminal.

“We haul probably 90% of our grain to the St. Louis terminal, where it goes down the Mississippi River,” he said.

Berg said checkoff funds helped pay to dredge the lower stretches of the river, allowing larges ships to come farther inland and haul more bushels.

“This was a really great place to come and see what they’re doing and how they’re using our checkoff dollars,” he said.

Meagan Kaiser, a Missouri farmer and vice chair of the United Soybean Board, says the board works to determine “farmer-driven priorities” to best spend checkoff funds depending on current needs. She also serves the USB executive committee as the sustainability target area coordinator. She says pooling checkoff funds allows farmers to make an impact and look into things bigger than an individual grower could.