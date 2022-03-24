Panel: Checkoff key to soybean shipments

NEW ORLEANS, La. — For the Commodity Classic, farmers made their way to New Orleans, like so many of the crops they grow across the country.
At the event, members of the United Soybean Board talked about the latest news in the industry and the impact of the soybean checkoff. Some of the discussion included props, such as a shoe made using soybean products.
When Gary Berg, a farmer from southern Illinois, 75 miles east of St. Louis, took a turn speaking, he described a larger visual aide rolling by the Ernst N. Morial Convention Center.
“My prop is the Mississippi River,” he said.
Berg said he hauls the bulk of his corn, soybeans and wheat to a river terminal.
“We haul probably 90% of our grain to the St. Louis terminal, where it goes down the Mississippi River,” he said.
Berg said checkoff funds helped pay to dredge the lower stretches of the river, allowing larges ships to come farther inland and haul more bushels.
“This was a really great place to come and see what they’re doing and how they’re using our checkoff dollars,” he said.
Meagan Kaiser, a Missouri farmer and vice chair of the United Soybean Board, says the board works to determine “farmer-driven priorities” to best spend checkoff funds depending on current needs. She also serves the USB executive committee as the sustainability target area coordinator. She says pooling checkoff funds allows farmers to make an impact and look into things bigger than an individual grower could.
“Most importantly, the whole objective of the checkoff is to bring a unique value that they can’t get anywhere else,” she says. “We can ask the questions that might be too big for one farmer.”
North Dakota farmer Matt Gast said biofuels remain a top priority for the board as well.
“Biodiesel’s a big thing right now,” he said. “By 2025, crush capacity in the country is going to go up 30%.”
Ed Lammers, a Nebraska livestock producer, said the biofuel industry is closely tied to the livestock sector, adding that soybeans make a good feed ingredient.
“Ninety-seven percent of the meal that crushers are producing gets into livestock feed,” he said. “Seventy percent of the soybean is protein.”
Dave Walton, an Iowa farmer and treasurer of the Iowa Soybean Association, said it is important for the industry to pay attention to what the market is looking for and develop the soybeans to fill that demand.
“We need to identify those quality traits in soybeans that end users want and engineer that through the whole system,” he said.
Steve Pitsick, chairman of the Illinois Soybean Association, said there are many current issues that present challenges and opportunities, including what impact electric vehicles might have on biofuels, how farmers can profit off climate change efforts, and consumers paying more attention to the food system.
“Everything’s kind of evolving in this world, and we’ll see where we fit,” Pitsick said. “Consumers are wanting to be a lot more informed about what they’re eating. It’s been a trend for several years, but it’s accelerating.”
Farmers who serve on commodity groups have to balance a number of responsibilities, but some of the growers spoke about how it is an opportunity to give back.
“I feel it’s very satisfying,” Pitsick said. “Somebody did it 25 years ago when I was starting farming, and now it’s my turn.”
Walton said help back home is a key to making it work.
“It takes a good support network back home,” he said. “It’s a point in my career, I need to give something back to the industry.”